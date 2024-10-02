Alcaraz defeats Sinner in epic final to win 2024 China Open

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to defeat world number one Jannik Sinner 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in a thrilling final to claim the 2024 China Open in Beijing on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard continued his dominance over Sinner, securing his third consecutive win against the Italian. This victory marks Alcaraz’s fourth ATP Tour title of the year and the 16th of his career.

Sinner, riding a 15-match winning streak after clinching his second Grand Slam title of the season at the US Open, put up a strong fight in the three-hour, 21-minute marathon. However, it was Alcaraz who emerged victorious, hitting 55 winners and sealing the win with an exceptional performance in the final-set tiebreak.

“It was a really close match,” Alcaraz said. “Jannik once again showed he’s the best player in the world—at least for me, his level is unbelievable. I had my chances in the first set but didn’t take them. I’m proud of how I managed the match, especially in the third set.”

With this victory, Alcaraz now leads 6-4 in their head-to-head battles, further solidifying their intense rivalry at the top of the sport.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

