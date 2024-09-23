Alcaraz criticises congested Tennis calendar

Carlos Alcaraz

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has voiced concerns over the congested tennis calendar, warning that the packed schedule could lead to burnout and injury for top players.

Speaking after his victory over American Ben Shelton at the Laver Cup, Alcaraz, who is competing in his 14th tournament of the year, expressed frustration with the demands placed on players.

“Probably they are going to kill us in some way,” the 21-year-old Spaniard said. “Right now, a lot of good players are going to miss tournaments because of that [injury].”

Alcaraz, who has already played 50 singles matches in 2024, winning 41, has had a remarkable season, claiming his second and third Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon. He also earned a silver medal at the Olympics in Paris. However, he suffered an unexpected early exit at the US Open, losing in the second round to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

The four-time Grand Slam winner admitted that the relentless schedule sometimes affects his motivation. “Sometimes, you don’t want to go to a tournament,” he confessed. “I’m not going to lie—I have felt this way a few times already.”

Despite the challenges, Alcaraz emphasised the importance of maintaining his love for the game. “I play my best tennis when I smile and enjoy it on court. That’s the best option to keep motivating myself,” he added.

The Laver Cup, a team-based competition, further adds to the already packed tennis calendar. Alcaraz’s participation in the event highlights the challenges faced by top players in balancing their schedules.

As the tennis calendar continues to evolve, players and governing bodies need to consider the long-term well-being of athletes and ensure a sustainable schedule.

