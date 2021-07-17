Airtel hails runners at Ijebu international half marathon

Airtel Nigeria, telecommunications services provider, has extended its felicitation to all the local and international runners, participants and key stakeholders at the inaugural edition of the international Ijebu Half Marathon, a 3-in-1 race featuring a 21km half marathon and scheduled to hold on Saturday, 17th July, 2021.

Speaking during a world press conference to announce the flag-off of the race, on Friday, July 16th in Ijebu Ode, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, who was represented by the company’s Regional Operating Director, West Region, Oladipo Jolaosho, commended the organizers of the event, Nilayo Sports Management and the Ogun State government for their respective roles in creating credible and inspiring platforms for youth and sport development.

“Airtel felicitates with all the international participants, runners, athletes and observers as well as Ijebus and other Nigerians as they come out en masse – whether rain or sunshine – to participate and complete the 21km international half marathon. We commend the local governments across Ijebu as well as the State Government for creating a peaceful and enabling environment and for hosting this world class athletics event at this time.

“A marathon is never an easy race as it requires physical stamina, mental strength and a good dose of motivation to engage in. Although there can only be one winner, it is always a thing of pride to show up in a marathon and start the race – it is even more special if you can finish the race and of course, the greatest honour is when you win the race. Regardless of your position during the race, we say, well done and kudos,” Ogunsanya said.

The Airtel CEO also urged the marathon participants to leverage on the expansive and reliable Airtel 4G network to share updates and their successes during and after the race.

“I will also like to use this opportunity to inform you that our 4G network is live in Ijebu Ode. As you join in the race, please be assured that Airtel is with you. Through your smartphones and devices, you can literally ask others to join you in the race and also share your pictures and videos real time. Airtel has got you covered and we currently have the largest and most reliable 4G network in Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking during the press conference, the Technical Director of the Ijebu Half Marathon, Mr. Yusuph Alli, noted that latest technology has been deployed to ensure a flawless event.

“We have deployed spy cameras across the marathon routes and every runner will be wearing two chips – this will ensure that the integrity of the race is of global standards. The world athletics federation has approved the floor plan for the race and every participant that completes the race will get a medal,” he said.

The Ijebu International Half Marathon was motivated by Ijebu Heritage Club. The club is an outstanding community of Ijebu Ode sons and daughters who thought it wise to have an international marathon in Ijebu land.