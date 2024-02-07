AFCON: Super Eagles edge out South Africa to reach final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria eliminated South Africa in a penalty shootout in the semi-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday.

Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong scored from the penalty to give Nigeria the lead in the 67th minute, but Teboho Mokoena equalised for the Bafana Bafana in the 90th minute.

Osimhen who struggled with abdominal pain before the game made the starting eleven.

Super Eagles coach Jose maintained the starting eleven he used against Angola comprising: Stanley Nwabali, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman, Simon Moses, Victor Osimhen.

South Africa dominated possession in the first 45 minutes of the encounter, but Nigeria’s defence were able to avert some of the dangers as the first half ended 0-0.

The second half started and Nigeria mounted pressure to get the opening goal

Ola Aina tries to find the head of one of his teammates with a promising cross into the box in the 47-minute.

Full-time ended 1-1 and the game went into extra time.

Osimhen was close to scoring the second goal for Nigeria from the edge of the box, but Ronwen Williams saved the ball.,

Full-time extra time ended Nigeria 1-1 South Africa and the natch went into penalty shootouts.

Nigeria won on penalties by 2-1, to advance to the finals for the first time since winning AFCON in 2013.