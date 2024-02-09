AFCON: Nigeria now focused on Ivory Coast final- Chukwueze

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze, says he and his colleagues are fully focused on Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against hosts Ivory Coast.

Chukwueze stated this during Super Eagles training session in Abidjan on Thursday, noting that the team has put the semi-final victory behind them and are now focused on the final.

Nigeria reached the 2023 AFCON final after a penalty shootout win against South Africa on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles won 4-2 on penalties following a captivating 1-1 draw at the end of 120 minutes.

Hosts Ivory Coast booked a ticket to the 2023 AFCON final after defeating DR Congo 1-0 thanks to Sebastien Haller’s goal.

“We are no longer in a celebratory mood at the moment,” Chukwueze said.

“We are trying to recover from the semi-final game against South Africa and focus on the final game against the host country.

“It’s not going to be easy, and no one has told us it is going to be easy.

“But I believe in this team, and we have been fighting right from the start of this tournament.

“It is time to bring the trophy back home,” he said.

Chukwueze said that the team had put together a winning strategy, adding that he and his colleagues were training hard to ensure they implemented it on the field of play.

“We have already decided to do so many things.

“As a team, we have all spoken about it, including the captain, the coach, and of course, the players.

“What remains now is for us to start training towards it,” he said.

All 25 players participated in the Super Eagles’ recovery training at Ecole de Police D’ Abidjan on Thursday.

The players took part in the session which was mostly jogging and light workouts.

The Stade olympique Alassane-Ouattara d’Ebimpé in Abidjan will host the final on Sunday, 8pm Nigerian time.