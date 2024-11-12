2025 AFCONQ: Laba, Boateng return for Togo’s vital double-header

Togo head coach Daré Nibombe has recalled experienced duo Kodjo Fo Doh Laba and Kennedy Boateng, who both return to the national team setup after previous absences ahead of the team’s crucial final two 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next week.

Nibombe handed first senior international call-ups to three players as he named a 25-man squad ahead of the double-header clash.

Nibombe will be relying on the attacking talents of top scorer Yaw Annor, who has netted twice in qualifying so far, as well as Fo Doh Laba and Kevin Denkey to fire the Hawks to victories in Monrovia and Lomé.

The Hawks, currently third in Group D with just two points, face must-win fixtures against Liberia on 13 November and Equatorial Guinea five days later as they battle to keep their TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 hopes alive.

However, the inclusion of goalkeepers Yaya Achirafou and Sama Mahadiou, alongside defender Benjamin Holete, represent the biggest surprises in the squad.

Achirafou, who plays his club football for Lys Sassandra in Cote d’Ivoire’s top flight, and ASKO Kara shot-stopper Mahadiou will compete with first-choice keeper Malcolm Barcola for a starting berth, while ASCK’s Holete earns his maiden call-up.

The veteran presence of Getafe’s Djene Dakonam, as well as midfielders Alaixys Romao and Kodjo Aziangbe, will provide crucial experience as Togo seek to overturn their current position in Group D.

Sitting third behind leaders Equatorial Guinea and Liberia, Togo know only maximum points from their final two games will give them a realistic chance of snatching one of the qualification spots for next year’s tournament in Morocco.

Squad lists:

Goalkeepers: Malcolm Barcola, Mahadiou Sama, Achirafou Yaya

Defenders: Gustave Akueson, Mawouna Amevor, Youssifou Atte, Kennedy Boateng, Djene Dakonam, Kevin Boma, Sadik Fofana, Benjamin Holete

Midfielders: Evrard Agbagno, Roger Aholou, Kodjo Aziangbe, Dermane Karim, Thibault Klidje, Khaled Narey, Alaixys Romao, Marouf Tchakei

Forwards: Yaw Annor, Kevin Denkey, Fo Doh Laba, Franck Mawuena, Mansour Ouro-Tagba, Fessou Placa

