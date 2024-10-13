2025 AFCONQ: Comoros stun Tunisia 1-0, as Senegal thrash 10-man Malawi 4-0

Comoros pulled off a stunning upset with a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in their AFCON qualifier at the Rades Olympic Stadium.

The victory handed Tunisia their first home defeat in over a decade during an AFCON qualifying campaign, while Comoros recorded their first win of the qualifiers.

Tunisia, who had won their first two matches, were expected to secure an easy win but struggled to break down Comoros’ solid defence.

Despite enjoying over 70 percent possession and multiple shots on goal, Tunisia could not find the net.

The decisive moment came in the 63rd minute when Rafiki Said scored for Comoros with a right-footed strike.

However, Senegal comfortably beat 10-man Malawi 4-0 in a match that saw Brighton Munthali sent off for a foul on Sadio Mané in the 16th minute.

Pape Guèye opened the scoring for Senegal in the 35th minute with a powerful shot from outside the box, and the Lions never looked back.

Sadio Mané added his 45th goal for Senegal in the 69th minute, followed by a quick fire goal from Boulaya Dia two minutes later.

Nicolas Jackson rounded off the scoring in the 77th minute, netting his first goal for the national team after 17 caps.

Mali on the other hand secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau, with El Bilal Touré scoring the only goal in the 62nd minute.

The Eagles struggled to break down their opponents, but the result keeps them in strong contention in their qualifying group.

In the other venue, Angola secured a 2-0 win over Niger, with both goals coming in the second half.

Mabululu converted a penalty in the 75th minute, and Milson added a second goal ten minutes later to seal the victory.

Despite Niger’s efforts, they were unable to threaten Angola’s defence, leaving Angola in a strong position in their qualifying group.

