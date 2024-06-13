2024 Paris Olympics: France unveils major security plan

In preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, France is constructing its largest mainland army camp since World War II to house thousands of soldiers tasked with ensuring the event’s security.

With the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics just days away, the Games, which will kickoff on July 24 with non-medal events, will feature 329 medal events over 16 days from July 27 to August 11.

A vast army camp is being built on a former fairground in eastern Paris, where rows of temporary barracks have replaced the previous merry-go-rounds and candyfloss stands. This camp will host 4,500 troops in green army bunk beds and expansive mess halls.

The construction of this camp is on a record-setting timeline of 65 days, with the first soldiers scheduled to arrive on July 3. These troops will be on duty for the opening ceremony on July 26, securing a six-kilometre stretch along the River Seine, an area of persistent security concerns. “We are on schedule,” said Denis Lesaffre from the Economat des Armées, the logistics partner managing the project.

In total, 18,000 military personnel will be deployed for the Olympic Games, which run until August 11. They will support 45,000 members of the internal security forces, including police and gendarmerie, between 18,000 and 22,000 private security guards daily.

This camp, while comparable in scale to those built during WWII, boasts modern amenities unimaginable 50 years ago. “In 1945, we were building camps of tents,” Commissar General Philippe Pourque told AFP.

“In 2024, it’s a permanent structure with facilities like WiFi and air conditioning,” essential for ensuring soldiers’ well-being during the Olympics.

These amenities make the camp almost superior to those in operational theatres abroad, such as the one in Gao, Mali, established during Operation Barkhane.

The camp, named after Corporal Alain Mimoun—a celebrated athlete and Olympic medalist—is designed to blend into the landscape with no building exceeding one story and all set back from protected trees. It includes rooms for up to 18 soldiers, plumbing connected to Paris’s network, a weightlifting gym, and three bars serving beer, though not hard liquor or wine.

Soldiers will conduct patrols, covering around 20 kilometres per outing while carrying about 20 kilos of equipment. In a crisis, they must be ready to deploy within 30 minutes. Key security concerns include terrorist threats, drones, protests, and cyber-attacks, according to Christophe Abad, the military commander for the Paris region.

The canteen, spanning 5,000 square meters, seats 2,100 soldiers who will consume vast amounts of food throughout the Olympics. The 10-hectare site is fenced off and meticulously designed to preserve the surrounding environment, reflecting a harmonious integration with the landscape.

This extensive preparation underscores France’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Olympic Games, demonstrating both logistical prowess and a deep respect for the environment and heritage.