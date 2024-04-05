2024 Olympics: Super Falcons ready for epic battle against Banyana Banyana

Football enthusiasts flocking to the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday are in for a treat as nine-time African champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons prepare to face reigning champions South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in a highly anticipated clash with an Olympic ticket on the line.

Both teams, boasting exceptional talent in women’s football, stand among the world’s elite, promising a thrilling display of the sport’s finest as they kick off at 5 pm Nigeria time.

“We urge our fans to come out and support us. The Super Falcons fear no team, and with their backing, we will play with confidence and overcome,” expressed goalkeeper Nnadozie.

The return leg is scheduled at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday evening, promising further excitement in this thrilling Olympic qualification battle.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, urged residents of Abuja and neighbouring states to flood the MKO Abiola Stadium to cheer the Falcons to victory, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere for the showdown.

Coach Randy Waldrum is expected to rely on his experienced World Cup defence line, featuring goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and defenders Michelle Alozie and Osinachi Ohale. Despite injuries to Oluwatosin Demehin and Ashleigh Plumptre, Waldrum has strategic plans to optimize his defensive lineup.

In midfield, Halimatu Ayinde and Christy Ucheibe will provide stability, while Captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Deborah Abiodun offer creativity in attack. The team boasts a formidable frontline, including Uchenna Kanu, Esther Okoronkwo, and Asisat Oshoala.

The Super Falcons showcased their prowess as Africa’s top team at last year’s FIFA World Cup, while Banyana Banyana demonstrated their quality by reaching the Round of 16 Down Under.

In a sign of their determination to challenge the Super Falcons, the Banyana Banyana delegation arrived in Abuja on Sunday, diligently preparing for the crucial match since then.

The South African High Commission has actively mobilized South Africans living in Nigeria to rally behind the reigning African champions, intensifying anticipation for the encounter.

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Desire Ellis has a formidable squad at her disposal, with players like Thembo Kgatlana and Jermain Seoposenwe poised to make an impact. Linda Motlhalo, Jane Refiloe, and Nomvula Kgoale add depth to South Africa’s midfield.