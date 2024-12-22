2024 CHAN Qualifiers: Super Eagles B battle Black Galaxies to goalless draw in Accra

Super Eagles B team displayed resilience to secure a goalless draw against the Black Galaxies of Ghana in the first leg of their 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite relentless pressure from the home side, Nigeria’s defensive organisation, led by Captain Nduka Junior, held firm as they aim to capitalise on the result in the return leg in Uyo.

Ghana dominated the first half, creating several scoring opportunities. Stephen Amankwoo came close in the 15th minute, but his rising shot narrowly missed Henry Ozoemena’s goalpost. Sikiru Alimi also had a chance for the Super Eagles, but his free-kick just before halftime sailed over the bar.

This result marks Nigeria’s best-ever away performance against Ghana in CHAN qualifying history, following a 3-2 loss in 2008 and a 2-0 defeat in 2022.

Both teams now shift focus to the second leg, scheduled for Saturday, December 28, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. The aggregate winner will secure a spot as WAFU B’s representative in the biennial tournament exclusively for players competing in their country’s domestic leagues.

The eighth edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) will be co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda from February 1 to 28, 2025.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

