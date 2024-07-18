2024 Beach Soccer AFCON : Supersand Eagles set for return after 5 years

Nigeria’s Supersand Eagles will depart for Nouakchott on Friday to face Mauritania in their 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match on Saturday, five years after they last participated at the tournament.

The match, the first of a two-leg fixture, will be officiated by Egyptian officials: Hany Farouk El-Sayed Eleraky as the referee, Ahmed Mohamed Elwan Nofal as Referee 2, and Ibrahim El-Sayed Mahgoub as Referee 3. Khaled Mohamed Elewa will serve as timekeeper, with Moroccan El Mansouri Taha acting as the commissioner.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Abdullahi Isa, a veteran goalkeeper and former assistant coach, as the new Head Coach of the Supersand Eagles. He will be assisted by Christopher Kadiri, with Bashar Samaila as the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.

The squad features experienced players such as Victor Tale and Emeka Ogbonna, alongside Arome Isah, Adams Taiwo, Emmanuel Ohwoferia, Godwin Tale, Egan-Osi Ekujimi, Chidozie Frank, and Hassan Abdullahi.

The return leg is scheduled for Saturday, July 27th, in Nigeria.

Following the disappointing FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019, which led to the NFF quietly withdrawing the team from international competitions, a group of enthusiasts led by Mallam Mahmoud Hadejia has kept beach soccer alive in Nigeria through the annual Nigeria Beach Soccer League and various tournaments.