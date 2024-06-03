15 remarkable records broken in epic 2023/24 Champions League season

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season saw numerous records shattered across various categories, including individual achievements, club milestones, managerial records, and national accolades.

These records highlight the diverse and rich history of the UEFA Champions League, reflecting the growing participation and success of clubs and managers from various countries. According to data from a German platform Wettfreunde.net, here’s a rundown of the remarkable records set during this thrilling season:

Most Champions League Titles

Real Madrid extended their record by winning their 15th Champions League title. This victory also contributed to Spain’s record for the most titles won by a country, now totalling 20.

Perfect Group Stage Record

Real Madrid tied with Bayern Munich for the most times winning all their group-stage games, achieving this feat three times. They also became only the second club to win the Champions League after winning all their group-stage games, the first being Bayern Munich during the 2019-2020 season.

Overall Season Appearances

Real Madrid extended their record for the most overall season appearances (54), appearances in finals (18), semi-finals (33), matches played (489), matches won (294), matches drawn (85), matches lost (110), goals scored (1075), and goals conceded (536).

Knockout Tie Wins

Real Madrid extended their record for the most knockout tie wins, now totalling 116.

Season-Opening Wins

Bayern Munich extended their record for the most consecutive wins in season-opening fixtures, now standing at 20.

Group Stage Records

Bayern Munich extended their record for the most undefeated matches in the group stages (40) and the most consecutive wins in the group stages (17). However, the latter streak ended with a draw against FC Copenhagen.

Away Match Records

Bayern Munich extended their record for the most consecutive undefeated away matches (20) and the most consecutive wins in away group stage matches (9).

Most Champions League Titles as a Manager

Carlo Ancelotti increased his record to five titles (2003 and 2007 with AC Milan; 2014, 2022, and 2024 with Real Madrid).

Most Titles with One Team

Carlo Ancelotti tied Bob Paisley (Liverpool) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) for the most Champions League titles won with a single team, achieving this feat three times with Real Madrid.

Most Champions League Titles by Players

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, and Nacho tied Paco Gento’s record for the most Champions League titles won by a player, each having won six times.

Most Goals and Assists Before Age 24

Vinícius Júnior tied Lionel Messi’s record for the most combined goals and assists in the Champions League before turning 24, with a total of 22 (11 goals and 11 assists).

Most Finals Hosted

London extended its record for hosting the most Champions League or European Cup finals. The 2023/24 final was the seventh time the city hosted the event.

Most Clubs in One Season

Spain extended its record for the most clubs provided to the competition in a single season. The 2023/24 season marked the fourth occasion where five Spanish clubs participated in the Champions League and its qualifying stages: Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Sevilla.

Most Clubs Appearing in the Champions League

Germany extended its record for the most clubs appearing in the Champions League since its inception. Union Berlin’s debut in the 2023/24 season made it the 15th German club to participate in the competition.

Third Occurrence in Four Years

The 2023/24 season marked the third time in four years that four managers from the same nation reached the quarter-finals. This year, it was Spanish managers, following previous instances involving Italian and German managers.

These records encapsulate the dynamic and competitive nature of the Champions League, showcasing the continuous evolution and milestones achieved within this prestigious tournament.