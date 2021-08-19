Your funds are safe!

Our attention has been drawn to the CBN notice that was recently issued.

Please be aware that we are and will remain committed to being in compliance with all local laws and regulations and continue to maintain good standing with all existing compliance requirements and regulatory frameworks.

Be rest assured that your funds and equities are safe and secure with Trove. We are currently liaising with the officials of the CBN to get more clarity on the circular.

Additionally, we have involved legal professionals to manage the ongoing mediation. Now I know you’re thinking of bank accounts are closed, how do I get my money out.

Kindly note that your US funds and equities are held in custody by Drivewealth LLC, a regulated broker-dealer in the US and protected by the SIPC, for up to $500,000. In the event where we are unable to send you funds from our Nigerian accounts, you can always have your cash sent to any dollar-denominated bank account in any country of your choice. You currently can withdraw into bank accounts from over 150 countries.

Be rest assured that we are on top of all the happenings and would actively communicate with you all as things progress.

Thanks for all your support and confidence 🙏🏾