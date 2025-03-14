Many young people assume that critical illness insurance is unnecessary because they are young and healthy. However, with the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer among Millennials and Gen Z, financial protection against medical emergencies is more important than ever. A serious illness can lead to unexpected expenses, disrupting savings, financial plans, and overall stability.

To address this crucial topic, Coronation Life Assurance Ltd. is hosting an insightful webinar titled “Young and Healthy? Why Millennials and Gen Z Should Care About Critical Illness Insurance” on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. This event is part of our thought leadership initiative, designed to provide young professionals with valuable insights into the importance of early financial planning and protection against critical illnesses.

What to Expect

This engaging and informative session will feature industry experts, medical professionals, and financial advisors who will discuss the relevance of critical illness insurance for young individuals. Attendees will gain practical knowledge on:

Dispelling Myths: Addressing misconceptions such as “I don’t need critical illness insurance because I’m young.”

Understanding Health Risks: Insights into why more young people are being diagnosed with serious medical conditions.

Real-Life Stories: Case studies illustrating how young adults can benefit from early coverage.

Affordable Insurance Plans: An overview of Coronation Life Assurance’s tailored critical illness plans for Millennials and Gen Z.

Smart Financial Planning: How to integrate critical illness insurance into long-term wealth-building strategies.

Why You Should Attend

With medical expenses rising and health risks increasing among young adults, securing critical illness insurance early ensures cost-effective coverage and peace of mind. This webinar is perfect for young adults, entrepreneurs, and students looking to make informed decisions about their health and financial future.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Location: Virtual (Zoom)

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 noon

Join the Conversation on Financial Protection and Smart Planning

This session will provide practical strategies and expert guidance on safeguarding your future through critical illness insurance. Don’t wait for a health crisis to realize the importance of financial protection—learn how to take control now.

Register now at https://bit.ly/Young_Healthy

If you need assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out! We’re just a phone call or email away. For more information, visit our website at www.coronation.ng. Call 02-01-2275475 | 02-01-2275476 or email us at [email protected].

