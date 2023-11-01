Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited Gives Away Plots of Land and Other Exciting Prices to Top Performing Realtors and Associates at The Just Concluded 3rd Edition of Port Harcourt Realtors Conference, And Launches The 5,000 Naira Property Ownership Scheme on Landpay.

Velox Real Estate and Investment Limited, the foremost real estate firm in the city of Port Harcourt, orchestrated an unforgettable event that brought together Africa’s most influential real estate professionals.

This is the third edition of what has become the most anticipated conference in the real estate industry, with recorded success from the previous editions.

The event, which was held on October 28th, has been hailed as the largest gathering of realtors in Nigeria with over 1,000 attendees, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s real estate landscape.

The event featured an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, visionary panel discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities, making it a resounding success.

Notable speakers included Tade Esan (Tade Cash), MD/CEO WealthIsland Properties Limited; Olisa Umerah, MD/Founder Xymbolic Development Limited; Mercy Okeke, a leading real estate consultant; Courage Ngele, CEO Wine House Nigeria; and Dr. Preye Ziko Bob-Manuel, COO Sunville Group, each offering unique perspectives on current market trends, innovative strategies, and the future of real estate in Africa.

The gathering also welcomed distinguished guests such as government officials, industry experts, and renowned personalities, further amplifying the depth and breadth of knowledge shared throughout the day.

The event’s program was meticulously crafted, offering a series of captivating sessions and panel discussions.

The panel session had industry experts like Beauty Akorvueze-Nwakanma, Cynthia Otubu, Jeff Anozie, Emmanuel Achilihu, Olisa Umerah and Mercy Okeke cover a diverse range of topics within the real estate industry. Participants also delved into discussions on areas they have encountered the most challenges in the sector, and panelists, did justice to every topic, giving attendees deep insights and strategies to thrive in the industry.

Furthermore, attendees were treated to interactive sessions that encouraged networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, fostering an environment conducive to learning and growth within the industry.

Realtors, investors, developers, and other professionals had the chance to forge new connections, foster partnerships, and explore collaborations that promise to shape the future of African real estate.

The event culminated in a spectacular awards and gift-giving ceremony recognizing outstanding achievements in the past year. Honorees included individuals who have made significant contributions to the company in the past year as top-selling realtors and the staff of the year.

The high point of this award and gift-giving ceremony was when the top-selling realtor of the year won plots of land as a reward for hard work.

This edition featured a raffle draw session, and the grand prize of a plot of land was won by an attendee.

The Velox proptech startup, Landpay, was also not left out as they celebrated one year of being in business and making giant strides with over 1k app downloads. According to the CEO, Nwakanma Chimankpa Akorvueze, Landpay is aimed at giving low-income earners access to real estate investment at a low entry point.

On the LandPay App, users will be able to:

Save for their next rent and earn interest on their savings.

Save to meet their property acquisition or real estate investment goals and earn interest on their savings.

Can own equity in various residential and commercial real estate projects and earn cash flow for life.

Can own stakes in estate development projects and earn shared profits from the projects once they are sold out.

Can co-lease a property and enjoy high-yield rental income.

Enjoy hands-free facility management

The resounding success of the event reinforces Velox Real Estate and Investment Limited’s commitment to driving innovation, progress, and collaboration within the industry.

Velox Real Estate and Investment Limited remains dedicated to shaping the future of real estate in Africa and looks forward to hosting future gatherings that continue to inspire, educate, and drive the industry forward.

For more information and updates, please visit www.veloxng.com or contact 09095480410 or 09095480405.

To download the LandPay app click on this link https://landpay.ng/ or visit the Google Play Store or App Store on IOS