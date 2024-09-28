Unlock Exclusive iPhone Benefits in Nigeria: 24-Month Warranty, Free Damage Cover & More!

Did you know that your iPhone comes with value added benefits like a 24-month extended warranty and 6 months of free screen and liquid damage cover?

When you shop in-store, look for the sticker below.

This sticker guarantees that your iPhone is an authorized Apple product and grants you access to these exclusive benefits, ensuring your device is protected.

Scan QR code in store to verify authenticity

How to Ensure You’re Buying the Real Deal:

1. Look for the sticker on iPhone box.

2. Speak to Apple-trained experts in-store for personalized advice.

3. Scan the QR code for instant product verification.

What’s in it for you?

• 24 Months of Warranty: Get the standard 1-year global Apple warranty, plus an additional 1-year local warranty total of 24 months

• 6 Months Screen & Liquid Damage Cover: Protect your iPhone from accidental damage during the first 6 months, with free coverage.

• Free Pick and Drop Service: Enjoy free doorstep pick-up and drop-off for warranty-covered products.

These benefits are available at Ensure Service Centers in Lagos and Abuja. For specific details, visit the following URL: Ensure Service Locations.

By choosing authorized Apple products, you’re not just getting cutting-edge technology, but also exclusive benefits like extended warranty and damage protection.

It’s simple: for peace of mind, look for the sticker and enjoy worry-free ownership.