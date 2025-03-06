In a strategic move to enhance financial security and wellness for retirees, Coronation Life Assurance Limited recently hosted two impactful seminars in Benin City, Nigeria. Held at the University of Benin and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital on February 26th and 27th, 2025, the events provided participants with essential insights into retirement planning, financial security, and healthy living.

The sessions were anchored by seasoned experts, including Coronation Life Assurance’s Managing Director/CEO, Adebowale Adesona, who set the tone with a compelling keynote address. He emphasized the importance of viewing retirement as a period of stability rather than financial uncertainty. “Planning for retirement is not just about securing income; it is about ensuring long-term peace of mind. At Coronation Life Assurance, we are committed to providing solutions that integrate wealth management with health and wellness,” he said.

A major highlight of the event was the in-depth discussion on annuity products led by Onoriode Dore, Team Lead, Penassurance at Coronation Life Assurance Limited. Participants learned about the role of annuities in providing a steady and guaranteed income, ensuring financial security amidst economic fluctuations.

Health was another key focus of the seminars, with free screenings and expert health tips from specialists at the Centre for Disease Control. Attendees received valuable advice on maintaining wellness in retirement, reinforcing the importance of a holistic approach to retirement planning.

Recognizing that financial needs extend beyond savings, the event also featured a presentation by Oxygen X, which introduced accessible loan options tailored for retirees. The interactive nature of the sessions allowed pension desk officers, retirees, and soon-to-be retirees to share their experiences, enabling Coronation Life Assurance to better understand and address their concerns.

As the leading African financial services partner for sustainable wealth creation, Coronation Life Assurance continues to offer expert guidance and innovative solutions to support retirees. Those who missed the event can reach out through Coronation’s 24/7 Contact Centre for professional assistance in retirement planning.

