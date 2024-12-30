TML Vibez Unveiled as Cardtonic’s Brand Ambassador

Sensational afrobeats star, TML Vibez, has just been unveiled as the brand ambassador for top fintech company, Cardtonic.

TML Vibez as Cardtonic’s brand ambassador will be representing the company in different campaigns, promotions, initiatives, and events to further highlight Cardtonic’s mission to improve the financial activities of its present and potential customers.

The “365 Days” crooner has steadily gained the love of afrobeats lovers around the world, earning him a spot as one of the most renowned afrostars.

Cardtonic is known for offering the best rates on gift cards. Users can also get virtual dollar cards, pay bills, and buy tech gadgets at discounted rates on the platform.

When asked about this new partnership, T.J, spokesperson for Cardtonic said, “We are excited to welcome TML Vibez to the company as brand ambassador. We know that with our cutting-edge financial solutions, coupled with TML’s talent and commitment to excellence, our customers will enjoy a more positive impact.”

As a result of this partnership, fans get ₦900 when they sign up on Cardtonic using the referral code, “TML.”

This new partnership between Cardtonic and TML Vibez is set to birth a new and an exciting experience for existing and potential Cardtonic users alike.

About Cardtonic

Cardtonic is one of Africa’s top fintech platforms currently operating in Nigeria and Ghana. It has its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

Cardtonic provides a user-friendly platform where users can enjoy seamless gift card trading at unbeatable rates, instant virtual dollar cards, easy bill payments, and new tech gadgets at discounted prices.

Cardtonic is easily that one-stop-hub for digital payments, making it a wholesome fintech solution right in your pockets. Being a customer-centric platform, it has 24/7 customer support to assist you whenever needed.

As a company that likes to give back, Cardtonic gives back to society through initiatives like Upskill by Cardtonic and Charity with Cardtonic.

