Dun & Bradstreet is thrilled to be recognized as Chartis Research category leader for KYC Data Solutions. This marks the third consecutive year that the company has conferred this honor on Dun & Bradstreet. This reflects Dun & Bradstreet’s impact on the global compliance ecosystem.

In the Chartis Vendor Analysis report, Dun & Bradstreet is noted for its D-U-N-S Number, a unique nine-digit identifier assigned to entities, which provides an accurate identification of searches by users and assists in assessing the relationships of the individual or company being searched.

Dun & Bradstreet continues to enhance its approach to know your customer (KYC) data, which has proved successful globally. As one of the leading data providers, Dun & Bradstreet’s sanctions and watchlist data provide clients with hundreds of blacklists/sanctions lists. This data also includes more than 590 million corporate records.

Dun & Bradstreet’s market leadership is also reflected in the increasing number of partnerships that it has forged with other data and technology providers, helping cement its position as a central player in the corporate data ecosystem. Dun & Bradstreet recently entered into collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange to launch a new climate risk data offering for privately-held companies globally.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet data and insights help improve business performance. Over 90% of the Fortune 500, and companies of all sizes around the world, rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help grow and protect their businesses. The market-leading solutions for data and insights are a critical factor to drive revenue acceleration, manage risk, lower cost and business transformation. Global businesses of all sizes rely on D&B’s data, insights & analytics.

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. is responsible for the Dun & Bradstreet business in countries across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. offers a suite of information solutions across these regions. Our services are utilized extensively by banks, financial institutions, government departments, multinationals, corporate entities, small and medium sized enterprises for seamless operations. We have offices in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Pakistan.

