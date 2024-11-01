The Full of flavour and full of Nature cubes launched in Nigeria: GBfoods Introduces Jumbo Chicken Seasoning Cubes.

Marking fifty years of flavour mastery, GBfoods celebrates the arrival of its Jumbo Chicken Seasoning Cubes in Nigeria with a launch full of flavour and full of Nature.

After five decades of mastering authentic chicken flavour in over twenty African countries such as Algeria, Congo, Francophone West Africa, Madagascar, GBfoods, the global culinary powerhouse behind beloved brands like Bama mayonnaise, Gino Party Jollof and Gino tomato paste, has introduced its Jumbo Chicken Seasoning Cubes to the Nigerian market. Unveiled amid celebration and tradition, this launch brings a heritage of taste to Nigerian homes. The cubes blend over eighty carefully selected local spices and herbs, each chosen to embody the full-of-nature, full-of-flavor essence cherished by consumers. Jumbo’s ability to deliver rich, intensive flavour notes of native chicken to every dish distinguishes it as the king of all seasonings.

Hosted at the GBfoods factory in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, the launch event was specially held for distributors across South West Nigeria. It was a grand occasion graced by Nigerian favourites, including event host Kenny Blaq, who infused the day with humour, and the King of Afro Juju, Sir Shina Peters, a befitting match for the king of seasoning cubes, whose vibrant performance honoured Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage. More than just introducing a new product, the event symbolised a culinary milestone, embodying GBfoods’ mission to bring quality, authentic flavours into homes throughout the region.

Vincent Egbe, Managing Director of GBfoods, opened the event by emphasising GBfoods’ substantial contribution to Nigeria’s economy. “Not only has GBfoods expanded the culinary options available to Nigerians, but we’ve become a key contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, supporting local agriculture and sourcing ingredients from Nigerian farmers. Our new Jumbo Chicken Seasoning Cubes, full of nature and full of flavour, hold a special place in this journey, bringing a full concentration of chicken aroma and taste that truly appeal to local palates. This launch represents our ongoing commitment to bringing exceptional flavours into Nigerian homes, celebrating our dedication to quality and the preferences of our valued consumers.”

The event also celebrated GBfoods’ ‘unicorns’—the sales representatives and distributors across Southwest Nigeria who serve as the brand’s ambassadors. These dedicated individuals ensure that GBfoods products reach households nationwide, helping the company fulfil its promise of delivering quality and reliability. Recognising their contributions, GBfoods awarded several outstanding representatives who have exemplified excellence and commitment to quality through the African Culinary Royalty Awards in categories such as Emerald, Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Blue Diamond.

“Our Jumbo Chicken Seasoning Cubes were crafted to deliver the natural richness and depth of local chicken flavour in every meal,” said Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director of GBfoods. “This product is full of flavour and full of nature, representing years of passion, research, and dedication to bring Nigerians a seasoning that delivers on both flavour and naturality.

With the introduction of Jumbo Chicken Seasoning Cubes, GBfoods reaffirms its commitment to enriching Nigerian cuisine by delivering a product that captures the beloved, home-cooked flavours Nigerian families hold dear. As the festive season approaches, Nigerians can look forward to Jumbo infusing their gatherings with an intense, authentic chicken taste to create lasting memories of love, family, and joy. More than just a seasoning, Jumbo Chicken Cubes promises to enhance everyday meals, serving as a flavorful link to the heart of Nigerian culinary tradition.

About GBfoods

GBfoods, a leading culinary company, is present in more than 50 countries, mainly in Europe and Africa. They include Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, and Senegal, among others.

We are also proud of our well-known historical brands in each one of these countries, such as Jumbo, Bama, Gallina Blanca, Erasco, Gino, Liebig, Star, D&L, Grand’Italia and Blå Band, among others. Some of these dearly beloved brands have been in consumers’ kitchens for more than 150 years, to the point where they are now an integral part of the local culture.

At GBfoods our purpose is to take care of each of the local communities we belong to and to bring out and celebrate their authentic flavours. This means that every day, our products are part of the lives of millions of people around the world, which is not only a great privilege but a great responsibility.

