The Bulb Africa to Invest in Healthcare Startups

Making waves in the tech ecosystem, The Bulb Africa, an Enov8 Solutions tech hub has committed up to ten million naira in investment funding to any Nigerian startup solving healthcare-related problems.

The Bulb Africa was born of a need to provide a platform for African tech professionals, entrepreneurs and problem-solvers to access opportunities that upscale their careers and businesses. The hub is focused on incubating and accelerating African tech solution and showcasing the ingenuity of the African tech creativity. They also offer comprehensive world-class training on several tech fields such as cybersecurity, product design, cloud engineering, data analysis and science.

In the wake of Covid-19 and the unavoidable lockdown that followed in many cities across the country, The Bulb Africa has launched the #ALLoverCOVID19 initiative. #ALLoverCOVID19 serves to spread positivity and reassure Nigerians that as a nation, we can rise above our current state of anxiety and individuals can upscale in value by gaining relevant knowledge and skills while at home.

With #ALLoverCOVID19, the hub offers pro bono training to individuals on Lean Six Sigma, Agile, Data Science and Data Analysis. They also stir conversations with tech professionals, frontline healthcare practitioner as well as leading business and economy analysts on the implications of the pandemic on tech advancement, business operations and both national and global economies. This is in a bid to give people credible insight into what to expect as post-covid-19 realities.

As part of their efforts to provide a platform for ingenious solutions leveraging technology in Nigeria, the Bulb Africa is set to award up to 10 million naira in investment funding to an outstanding healthcare solution. The investment funding will be awarded to the most successful applicant in their upcoming Startup Pitch Day. The Pitch Day is slated for Wednesday, April 29, 2020. It is believed that this will be one of the many investments the hub will make in the African tech space.

Nigerian healthcare startups are encouraged to apply for the pitch event at www.thebulb.africa/submit-an-idea not later than Friday, April 24, 2020. Or reach out via any of @thebulbafrica on Facebook or Twitter, @thebulb.africa on Instagram or info@thebulb.africa for enquiries.