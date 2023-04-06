The best Paxful alternative to sell your gift cards in Nigeria

The latest news regarding Paxful’s announcement on suspending their marketplace has left alot of their users a bit worried. According to inside sources, users would still be able to withdraw their funds from their wallet without issue, which is great news. However, people are looking for an alternative, and the question on the tip of everyone’s tongue is “Where Can I Sell My Gift Cards For Cash? ”

If you are a Paxful user looking for an alternative, or an amateur who wants to sell their gift cards for cash for the first time, I recommend you use the best gift card trading platform in Nigeria.

What Makes a Platform To Be Regarded as “The Best? “

For you to hold such a heavy title, you must be miles ahead of the curve and be the front-runner that other platforms are trying to emulate. To be the best, you must have all the features a good gift card platform is meant to have and more.

Qualities of a Good Gift Card Exchange Platform

Some of the qualities of a good gift card exchange platform include; legitimacy and track record, a responsive customer support team, good payouts, and good rates.

1. Legitimacy and Track Record: Every good platform should have a history of consistently satisfying its users without little to no controversy.

2. Good rates: Although every platform can’t give the best rates in the market, it is still important to offer fair selling rates for digital assets.

3. Quick payouts: Receiving payouts is the most important part of gift card trading. This process should be as seamless and quick as possible on any good platform.

4. Responsive customer support team: It would be a bit frustrating and scary when you are trying to reach a platform you just sold your gift cards on, and to no avail. It is important to have a responsive customer support team active 24/7. This way users can contact the platform for any inquiries or complaints.

What is The Best Place To Sell Your Digital Assets For Cash in 2023?

I am sure you are looking forward to seeing the platform that comes out on top, and I would not hold that information from you any longer.

The best site to trade gift cards in Nigeria is Cardtonic. Asides from the points aforementioned, the Cardtonic app has become popular because of the convenience it provides.

You can register on the platform within minutes, the app is easy to navigate, and you receive payouts almost immediately. Life is soft on Cardtonic.

How To Sell Gift Cards on Cardtonic

To sell your gift cards on Cardtonic, you need to become a registered user. And as I said earlier, it takes a couple of minutes to do this. You would only need to fill in basic details relevant to trading on the platform like your name, email address, bank account number ( for payouts), etc.

What Are The Gift Card Rates on Cardtonic?

You can sell over a hundred different types of gift cards on Cardtonic. All of which have their unique rates. The best way to be sure of the exact rate you would be getting for a gift card is by using the rate calculator feature on the platform. However, the gift cards with the highest rates today are;

Sub Category Rate

UK Steam Gift Card Physical 690

UK Steam Gift Card E-code 640

CHF Steam Physical Gift Card 600

USA Walmart Visa 4786/4852 (200 & Above) 590

USA Walmart Visa 4786/4852 (100 – 199) 585

USA Razer Gold Gift Card (50 & Above) 580

USA Steam Physical 575

USA Walmart Visa 4786/4852 (200 & Above) 570

USA Razer Gold Gift Card (5 – 49) 565

CHF Steam Ecode 555

Euro Steam E- code 555

Conclusion

Gift cards are one of the most resourceful digital assets you can get your hands on in 2023. Your life becomes much easier, payments on the brand are faster, and they can also be resold for Naira.

Looking for where to sell your gift cards can be taskng. Especially if you had a platform before, or as an amateur doing this for the first time.I experienced this in the past, and do not want you to go through it as well. This is why I did not only inform you of the basic features of a good platform but also recommended Cardtonic, which is the best gift card trading platform in Nigeria.

With this valuable information I just shared with you for free, I would be expecting a chilled can of malt from you, and I don’t forget things easily.

PRODUCT LINKS

PLAY STORE: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cardtonic.app

APPSTORE: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cardtonic-sell-gift-cards/id1548466084

HELP CENTER: https://help.cardtonic.com