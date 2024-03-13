The Africa Study Abroad Fair: Your gateway to global education opportunities

Are you ready to embark on an educational journey that could shape your future? We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Africa Study Abroad Fair, brought to you by EmpowerED. The fair takes place March 21st at the Abuja Continental Hotel and March 23rd at the Radisson Blu Ikeja in Lagos. This education event is the first independent fair in the region, is supported by several embassies, and promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for students to explore global education options.

The Africa Study Abroad Fair will bring together 30 renowned universities from Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, the UK, and the UAE, offering a diverse range of academic programs and opportunities for students to pursue their higher education goals. From prestigious institutions known for their excellence in engineering and technology to leading universities with world-class business and management programs, the fair will feature something for every aspiring student.

For students seeking to broaden their horizons and gain a competitive edge in today’s globalized world, attending the Africa Study Abroad Fair is a must. With representatives from top international universities on hand to provide insights into academic programs, scholarships, admission requirements, and more, attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact directly with experts and gather firsthand information to guide their educational journey.

Participate in the fair’s free seminars to learn more about the cultural diversity and unique experiences awaiting students studying abroad. From vibrant campus life to exciting extracurricular activities and internships, students will gain a comprehensive understanding of the enriching experiences that come with pursuing higher education overseas.

Whether you’re a high school student exploring your options for undergraduate studies or a working professional considering a postgraduate degree, the Africa Study Abroad Fair is your gateway to unlocking a world of opportunities. Join us for this groundbreaking event and take the first step towards realizing your dreams of studying abroad. Mark your calendars and prepare to be empowered to pursue your higher education aspirations on a global scale.

For more information and to register for the Africa Study Abroad Fair, visit www.africastudyabroad.com