L-R: Michel Lamunière, Chairman of Tatler Asia; Liz Agbor-Tabi, Vice President of Global Policy at Global Citizen; Bonita Mutoni, Co-Founder of Global Events Africa; and Reni Folawiyo, Founder of Alara.

Tatler, the iconic luxury lifestyle magazine, marked its grand entrance into Africa with an exclusive event at Alara, the renowned fashion concept store in Victoria Island, Lagos.

‘An Evening of Elegance’ brought together industry leaders, cultural luminaries, and business pioneers to celebrate African excellence.

Held in collaboration with Global Citizen’s Move Afrika, the exclusive gathering showcased Tatler’s commitment to spotlight Africa’s vibrant tourism and hospitality sectors, as well as its thriving art, music, and cultural landscapes. The evening also served as the official introduction to the 2026 Tatler Best of Africa Awards, a prestigious new initiative designed to recognise and celebrate the continent’s most influential and innovative voices.

Michel Lamunière, Chairman of Tatler Asia, delivered a keynote address, sharing insights into Tatler’s expansion into Africa and the significance of strengthening global connections.

“As Africa’s influence continues to grow on the world stage, it is only fitting that Tatler, a brand synonymous with luxury and cultural sophistication, champions the exceptional talents and visionaries shaping the continent’s future,” said Lamunière. “We are excited to foster meaningful collaborations and create new pathways between Africa and Asia, opening doors to global markets and investment opportunities.”

The event provided a high-level networking platform, connecting key industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders across luxury, tourism, and culture, fostering discussions on investment and collaboration opportunities.

The night was also an official side event of Move Afrika, Global Citizen’s groundbreaking multi-year initiative aimed at building the first pan-Africa tour headlined by international artists and celebrating African creativity, music, and culture while fostering economic opportunities in the creative economy across the continent.

Speaking about An Evening of Elegance, Liz Agbor-Tabi, Vice President of Global Policy at Global Citizen, emphasised the significance of Africa’s cultural and creative industries in driving economic transformation and global influence.

“At Global Citizen, we believe that Africa’s cultural and creative industries have the power to shape the world’s perception and foster economic transformation,” said Agbor-Tabi. “This event reinforced our commitment to showcasing African excellence and innovation on a global stage.”

Guests enjoyed an evening of curated cocktails and canapés, alongside thought-provoking conversations on Africa’s place in the global luxury and lifestyle sector. With an exclusive guest list of key industry stakeholders, the event set a new benchmark for discussions on the future of Africa’s creative and economic landscape.

About Tatler

Tatler is the leading platform that celebrates the best of Asia. Its mission is to create exclusive content and unforgettable experiences that connect, inspire and empower Asia’s most influential communities and brands around shared passions. Established in 1977, Tatler is committed to unparalleled storytelling and innovative concepts. Tatler is present in ten markets across Asia and is owned by the Lamunière family. For more information, visit www.tatlerasia.com.

About Move Afrika

Move Afrika is Global Citizen’s initiative to address the world’s inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent’s emerging generations through an annual series of live music events. Showcasing the best of Africa to the world, these events will drive transformative investments within local communities, engage local artists, vendors, agencies and crews, and provide opportunities for on-the-job skill development and training. Learn more here.

