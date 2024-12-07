SpecSMART Eye Clinic Expands with New Ikeja Location, Strengthening Access to Affordable, Quality Eye Care

SpecSMART Eye Clinic, a leading provider of optometry services in Lagos, is pleased to announce the opening of its new clinic in Ikeja, Lagos, on December 9th, 2024. Since opening its first branch in Ikoyi in 2022, SpecSMART has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality primary eye care and optical products. This new expansion reinforces the clinic’s commitment to providing accessible, affordable eye care to a wider community.
Dr. Adaeze Nwoko, Practice Head and Medical Director of SpecSMART, expressed her excitement about the new location:
“With the opening of our Ikeja branch, we are ready to serve more individuals who need accessible, cost-effective, and reliable eye care. Our aim is to create a positive impact in Nigeria’s optometry sector by combining advanced technology with a patient-centered approach.”
The new Ikeja location will offer a wide range of services, including:
The clinic’s state-of-the-art services are supported by a team of skilled optometrists and opticians, utilizing cutting-edge digital equipment.
For further information please visit the website at
For appointments or general enquires please call the clinic or send an email to [email protected]
Contact Details:
Ikeja Branch Ikoyi Branch
1st Floor, Ile-Oja Opebi, Ikoyi Plaza
Opebi Link Road, Junction of Awolowo Road and Keffi Street
Ikeja, Lagos Ikoyi Lagos
Call : 0703 839 1197 Call: 0701 820 7486
About SpecSMART Eye Clinic:
SpecSMART is a leading optometry provider in Nigeria, focused on delivering high-quality eye care services using advanced technology. The clinic’s goal is to make affordable, reliable eye care accessible to more Nigerians.
