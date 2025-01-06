Solis Solarator Series: Revolutionizing Energy Solutions in MEA

As we enter into a new season, Solis proudly celebrates the success of its flagship product line: the Solis Solarator Series—a true game-changer for energy storage solutions in regions with unstable grid infrastructure.

What is the Solis Solarator Series?

Derived from “solar” and “generator,” the name Solarator captures the essence of innovation—seamlessly integrating solar energy with diesel generators to deliver reliable, uninterrupted power. Designed to meet the unique challenges of the Middle East and Africa, the series ensures stability and flexibility in diverse environments.

Your 24/7 Energy Solution

The Solis Solarator Series embodies our commitment to empowering users with sustainable energy solutions. These inverters offer:

● Seamless Generator Integration for uninterrupted operations.

● Scalability to adapt to evolving energy demands.

● Reliability in harsh conditions where grid stability is a concern.

● Sustainability, promoting a cleaner energy transition.

Featured Models for MEA Markets

With support for up to 6 units in parallel, the Solarator Series is versatile and scalable. Featured models include:

● Solis Solarator Series | 4-5kW | Single Phase | Off – Grid Inverter: Compatible with systems from 4kW/16kWh to 30kW/120kWh (4-hour storage). Supports general settings options, multiple inverters can work together to form a micro grid, supports six distinct batteries and discharging time of use settings to lower electricity bill.

● Solis Solarator Series | 3-6kW | Single Phase | Low Voltage Inverter: Ideal for homes and small businesses with 3kW/12kWh to 36kW/144kWh (4-hour storage) capacity.

● Solis Solarator Series | 3-8kW | Single Phase | Low Voltage Inverter: Ranges from 3kW/12kWh to 48kW/192kWh (4-hour storage). Supports dual backups for intelligent controls of critical and non critical loads. Ensures excellent power stability.

● Solis Solarator Series | 8kW | Single Phase | Low Voltage Inverter: Handles systems from 8kW/32kWh to 48kW/192kWh (4-hour storage). Generator connectivity with multiple input methods, automatic generator on and off.

● Solis Solarator Series | 8-15kW | Three Phase | Low Voltage Inverter: Designed for systems from 8kW/32kWh to 60kW/240kWh (4-hour storage). Supports unbalanced and half-wave loads on both the grid and backup port.

● Solis Solarator Series | 12-20kW | Three Phase | High Voltage Inverter: Manages systems from 12kW/48kWh to 120kW/480kWh (4-hour storage). Supports SG heat pump, generator-compatible to extend backup duration during grid power outage.

● Solis Solarator Series | 29.9-50kW | Three Phase | High Voltage Inverter: Perfect for large-scale applications, supporting up to 300kW/1200kWh (4-hour storage), on or off grid applications.

A Revolution in Energy Management

The Solis Solarator Series is driving energy transformation across MEA, ensuring no home, business, or industry is left behind in the journey toward energy independence and sustainability.

Experience Uninterrupted Power with Solis Solarator Series inverters

Visit Solis – Global Manufacturer of Solar & Energy Storage Solutions to learn more.

