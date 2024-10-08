Simba Powers Abuja Trade Fair with TVS King CNG Tricycles

Abuja, Nigeria – Simba Group has proudly participated in the recently concluded Abuja International Trade Fair, held from September 20th to October 1st, 2024, as part of the Indian Pavilion, sponsored by the Indian High Commission. A key highlight of the Pavilion was Simba Group’s innovative use of its eco-friendly TVS King Deluxe CNG tricycles, which not only drew attention at the exhibition but also provided shuttle services for attendees, offering them a firsthand experience of the vehicle’s performance and environmental benefits.

Simba Group took its eco-friendly TVS King Deluxe CNG tricycles beyond the exhibition floor by offering them as shuttle services for visitors. Throughout the 12-day event, these tricycles transported attendees between the main gate and the event hall, allowing them to experience firsthand the performance, comfort, and environmental benefits of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) transportation. This unique initiative not only demonstrated Simba Group’s commitment to sustainable solutions but also provided a real-world test drive for potential customers.

In addition to the CNG tricycles, Simba Group showcased its range of inverters, batteries, and solar solutions—all designed to meet Nigeria’s growing demand for cleaner, more efficient energy. The company’s participation in the Indian Pavilion further solidified its strong ties with both the Indian business community and Nigerian consumers.

“We wanted to give visitors more than just a look at our products; we wanted them to experience their value,” said a spokesperson for Simba Group. “By using our CNG tricycles as shuttles, attendees could feel for themselves how practical and environmentally friendly these vehicles are. It’s an embodiment of our vision to offer innovative, sustainable transportation solutions that make a real difference.”

The Abuja International Trade Fair was a dynamic platform for Simba Group to engage with industry leaders, showcase its green solutions, and reaffirm its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. Simba Group looks forward to building on the success of its participation in the fair and continuing to enrich the lives of Nigerians with sustainable, high-quality products.

About Simba Group:

Established in 1988, Simba Group is a leading Nigerian conglomerate with interests in automotive and alternative energy solutions. For over 35 years, the Group has contributed to Nigeria’s economic growth, offering innovative products and services that improve the lives of millions.

