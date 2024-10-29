Rising Stronger: NEWS Engineering Commemorates Founder’s Vision, Embarks on New Era of Innovation

Founded in 1983 by Sir Ojimadu Nwaeze, NEWS Engineering has emerged as Nigeria’s foremost indigenous electrical company, shaping the nation’s Electricity infrastructure for over four decades. NEWS Engineering is a trailblazing electrical and construction firm specialized in power generation, transmission substations, distribution infrastructure development, and renewable energy solutions. Known for its remarkable contributions to the country’s development, NEWS Engineering has continued to evolve through significant challenges, including the tragic loss of its founder in 2006.

This October, the company commemorates the 18th anniversary of Sir Ojimadu’s death, a solemn date that follows the celebration of its 40th anniversary, in 2023, celebrating tenacity and innovation. The legacy of this influential figure remains a guiding force in the company’s mission, as showcased in a recent documentary titled “Rising Stronger: A Journey Through Legacy.”

The founder’s story is one of grit and purpose. Born in Abia in 1953, Sir Ojimadu was a visionary who began his career as an apprentice, a common practice in the days when skills were often passed down through generations. His early fascination with electrical engineering led him to establish his first office in Minna, Niger State, which set the foundation for what would later become a critical player in Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

However, tragedy struck in 2006 when Sir Ojimadu lost his life in the ADC Flight 053 crash en route to Sokoto from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The impact of his death rippled through the company and his family. Lady Josephine Nwaeze, FNSE, FNIM, his widow, recalled in the documentary the immense pain and confusion she experienced upon learning of the accident. “I can’t think of any word but I was devastated,” she reflected. “I just got a call from Sokoto, his destination, that the plane had not landed… The ringtone of his phone still torments me to this day.”

Lady Josephine described her late husband as a deeply devoted Christian, a man who prioritized family, and a generous soul who believed in hard work, guided by the principle: “Hard Work Never Kills.” This mindset not only propelled NEWS Engineering forward during Sir Ojimadu’s lifetime but has also shaped the company’s enduring culture of excellence and perseverance.

After her husband’s untimely death, Lady Josephine was thrust into the role of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. With limited business experience, she took on the responsibility amid pressing demands. Projects in progress required her supervision, while banks withheld funding meant for project execution, coupled with doubts about her capabilities as a female leader in a male-dominated industry. To equip herself, she enrolled in the Lagos Business School and also attended the Havard Business School and set out to build a robust network of industry contacts. Her first major decision was to form the inaugural Board of Directors, which consisted of a line of former governors of different states in Nigeria and directors of other reputable organizations in Nigeria. The Board was chaired by the late (Gen.) Garba Duba, Rtd. Alongside her son, Mr. Henry Nwaeze, who joined as Executive director.

Despite these difficulties, Lady Josephine had to make the tough call to ensure stability. Furthermore, the emotional toll of her husband’s death left her battling depression. She recounted a poignant episode when, disoriented and grief-stricken, she nearly missed an appointment with a governor over a project payment issue. Her distress was apparent because she had worn her outfit inside out, leading the governor to honor the overdue payments. “I kept the clothing I wore that day as a remembrance of the struggle,” she shared.

The company also faced legal probes, as government inquiries questioned its operations across several states after the founder’s death. The probe, which many dismissed alongside the staff of NEWS Engineering because the company delivered on its project in a timely manner. Despite a drop in profitability and a rise in competition, Lady Josephine persevered, focusing on restructuring and renewing NEWS Engineering’s strategic direction.

After three and a half years, the company rebounded by diversifying its portfolio and embracing partnerships. Oluchi Oji Emenike, the Director of communications, emphasized this shift: “The goal is to transition NEWS Engineering from a primarily government-dependent business to one that embraces the provision of private sector services. That’s why we have diversified our portfolio to include real estate (CON Investment) and consulting under NEWS Consult.”

NEWS Engineering has since expanded beyond its conventional electrical services. The company has delved into renewable energy, completing projects such as a 60kw mini-grid in Torankawa, Sokoto, and another 60kw mini-grid in Kuchi, Niger State, alongside other mini-grids under development in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency and World Bank. These initiatives reflect a renewed commitment to sustainable growth and broadening its impact across Nigeria’s energy sector.

The former Military President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd.), praised Lady Josephine’s resilience and leadership, recognizing her success in carrying forward her husband’s legacy. He congratulated her for her dedication, adding, “She is doing very well and keeping the legacy of her husband.”

The documentary also included reflections from other prominent figures who knew Sir Ojimadu, including former Cross River Governor, H.E (Sen.) Liyel Imoke. Imoke spoke warmly of his relationship with the founder and praised the quality and integrity that NEWS Engineering consistently demonstrated. He specifically mentioned their partnership on the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), emphasizing the founder’s commitment to excellence and the importance of selecting indigenous companies like NEWS Engineering for impactful projects.

Today, NEWS Engineering stands as a testament to the strength and endurance of Sir Ojimadu’s legacy. Through dedication and visionary leadership, Lady Josephine Nwaeze has steered the company through challenges, ensuring it remains at the forefront of Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

