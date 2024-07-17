Register to attend the Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference

July 24th to 26th, 2024, at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference is the premier platform where African and international government representatives, visionary investors, trailblazing founders, esteemed academics, dynamic development partners, innovative inventors, and passionate tech enthusiasts come together to shape the future of technology on the African Continent!

The premise of the GTA Conference is simple: “Bringing everyone to the table is essential to unlocking unparalleled growth opportunities and tackling the challenges facing Africa’s tech ecosystem.”

Returning for its second year with the theme “Global Collaborations, Local Transformations,” the GTA Conference this July promises an exciting lineup. Here’s some of what to expect:

Why attend the GTA Conference

– 10, 000 attendees across the week

– 150+ panelists and speakers

– 55 hours of content across 3 stages

– 1, 500+ startups and founders

– 100+ Investors

– 100+ Regulators, Policy Makers, and Large Enterprises

– Special tech delegation from North America, Europe and across Africa

A Bigger Conference with three Dynamic Stages:

– Epicenter: Where governments, corporations, and VVIP delegations explore opportunities and tackle issues affecting the continent’s tech landscape.

– Startup Stage: Featuring thought leaders and tech founders in panel sessions, roundtables, and workshops discussing important themes.

– Outsource Factory Stage: Dedicated to the future of Africa’s young talent with training, workshops, and outsourcing career connections for young African professionals.

2024 Themes:

a. Tech Investments – the GTA Deal Room presents a prime opportunity for startup founders and inventors seeking investments and strategic partnerships. [Apply to participate in the deal room …]

b. AI Showcase: Join AI companies, data scientists, researchers, and businesses to explore Africa’s most innovative AI use cases. [Register to showcase an AI product …]

c. Healthtech and healthcare – Transforming African healthcare with insights on data storytelling, robust health systems, data governance, and sector transparency.

d. Cyber Security Roundtable – Addressing emerging threats and fortifying defenses, GTA’s roundtable will delve into the critical aspects of cybersecurity.

e. EdTech Showcase and Panel sessions – Exploring cutting-edge educational technologies and transformative learning solutions available to close the gaps in education.

f. The Future of FinTech, payments, and InsureTech in Africa – Unveiling trends driving advancements and shaping the future of financial technology, payments, and insurance in Africa. In collaboration with the FinTech Association Nigeria.

Related News PMI Africa conference on sustainable growth starts in Lagos today

g. Women in Tech: From high-powered panels to AI preparedness workshops, GTA will spotlight and empower women driving innovation in technology. In collaboration with NITDA (National Information Technology Development Agency). .

h. Career Placement Opportunities: On-the-spot assessments, orientation sessions, and career placement opportunities for aspiring tech professionals and young African talents. In collaboration with the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Lagos State, and GFA Technologies.

i. Capacity Building Workshops and Training For the entire value chain: Entrepreneurs, Founders, Middle-level executives, and young professionals.

Regardless of your role in the ecosystem, you’ll discover the insights, inspiration, and connections necessary for your success.

Start-ups and Founders

If you’re starting, building, or scaling your tech business, the GTA Conference is the place to be. Connect with leading VCs, CVCs, and angel investors from around the globe. Hear inspirational stories from successful founders, and share ideas with fellow innovators. Meet enterprise tech leaders seeking solutions. Check out our partnerships brochure for extra visibility.

Investors

Discover the next big thing in tech at the GTA Conference. Connect with innovative start-ups and other investors. Gain insights from industry leaders and successful founders. Participate in Deal Room sessions for exclusive investment opportunities and strategic partnerships. Find your next breakthrough investment here.

Large Tech and Business Enterprises

Drive innovation and growth at the GTA Conference. Connect with key stakeholders, from government representatives to tech innovators. Explore the latest industry trends and solutions in AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and more. Engage in high-impact sessions and form strategic partnerships to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Elevate your enterprise with insights and connections that matter.

Government Institutions

Engage with tech leaders at the GTA Conference to explore how technology can drive public policy. Connect with international and African government representatives and industry innovators. Discuss regulatory environments, public-private partnerships, and tech-driven solutions. Shape the future of tech policy and governance.

Middle-Level and Senior Executives

Stay ahead in your industry at the GTA Conference. Connect with industry leaders and innovators to gain insights into the latest trends. Attend expert panels, workshops, and keynotes on AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and healthcare. Lead your organization to success with valuable knowledge and connections.

Young Aspiring Tech Professionals

Kickstart your tech career at the GTA Conference. Participate in sessions designed to equip you with essential skills. Connect with mentors, industry leaders, and potential employers. The Outsource Factory stage offers training, workshops, and career connections. Be part of Africa’s tech future.

Register for GTA Conference 2024 here