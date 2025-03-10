Pluralcode Institute, one of the most prominent EdTech startups in Nigeria is announcing a major scholarship program aimed at helping millions of young residents of Oyo State, Nigeria acquire a tech skill and take advantage of today’s digital economy. This comes as the company also announced the launch of its operation in the city of Ibadan.

Launched in 2021, Pluralcode aims to help young Africans acquire tech skills and tap into global opportunities for work and innovation. This mission culminates in active operations in Oyo State, Lagos State, Abuja FCT, as well as Kigali, Rwanda and has so far trained & deployed over 8,000 talents on the continent and beyond.

With the recent move, Pluralcode will be aiming to train an additional 5,000 young people from Oyo State over the next two (2) years.

In the words of Pluralcode’s Founder Nduka Ukpabi: “A huge part of our mission remains to develop tech talent across all regions of the African continent, as well as all parts of Nigeria, and in order to achieve that, we have to continue to meet young people where they are, not just digitally, but physically as well.”

Pluralcode’s message to young people has been consistent over the years, ‘you have to acquire digital skills in order to have a borderless career and tap into today’s global market’, with Diploma level programmes across skills such as Software Engineering, Data Science, AI, Cyber Security, DevOps, Product Management, Financial Markets etc, all geared towards high-in-demand roles in the market.

Click here to get more information about these programs and scholarships from Pluralcode’s website.

More to Come:

CEO, Nduka Ukpabi vows to do more: “We are absolutely committed to this mission, and as a consequence, we’re excited for the future of Africa’s youth, we will double down and help millions more people from across our continent towards the path of a successful tech career.”

Share