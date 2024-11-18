PiggyVest CEO, Somto Ifezue, Joins Connect, Surf and Smile Limited (CSS Fiber) as Board Adviser

Uyo, Nigeria – Connect, Surf and Smile Limited (CSS Fiber), a leading fiber-to-the-home infrastructure provider, has announced the appointment of Mr. Somto Ifezue, CEO of PiggyVest, as a Board Adviser.

This strategic move is expected to drive growth and innovation in the digital landscape, as Connect, Surf and Smile Limited (CSS Fiber) aims to build 20,000 km of cutting-edge fiber-to-the-home infrastructure to provide technology solutions to one million homes and businesses in Nigeria’s emerging markets.

Mr. Somto’s expertise in fintech, entrepreneurship, and innovative leadership will provide invaluable guidance to the company’s growth and investment strategies.

We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Somto Ifezue to our Board of Advisers,” said Raphael Onyinye Odili, CEO of Connect, Surf and Smile Limited (CSS FIBER). His exceptional track record and expertise will be instrumental in driving our company’s next phase of growth and success.

About Connect, Surf and Smile Limited

Connect, Surf and Smile Limited is a leading telecommunications brand in Nigeria, with 5 major licenses from NCC. We are focused and committed to delivering innovative technology solutions to homes and businesses.

About Mr. Somto Ifezue

Mr. Somto Ifezue is the Co-Founder and CEO of PiggyVest, Nigeria’s leading savings platform. He is a renowned fintech expert and entrepreneur with a proven track record of success in innovative leadership.

