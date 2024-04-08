Opera saves Nigerians nearly 5 Billion Naira in data costs in 2023 with free data campaigns on Opera Mini

April 8, 2024 – Oslo, Norway – Opera – the company behind the popular mobile browser, Opera Mini – announces a significant landmark in Nigeria: In 2023, Mini users have benefited from over 3,760 TB of free data, which equates to nearly 5 billion Naira in cost savings.* Moreover, Opera Mini simultaneously extends the lifespan of the user’s data with unique data saving technology, allowing the bundle to last up to 10 times longer. This is a testament to Opera Mini’s role in bridging the digital divide and making the internet accessible and affordable for millions.

In Nigeria, around 60% of the population lives under the poverty line, some with a monthly salary as low as 90,000 NGN – in which case, a monthly data package of 20GB would consume 12% of their income.

“Opera’s journey in Nigeria is a clear reflection of our vision: to break down barriers and make the web accessible to everyone,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. “The nearly 5 billion Naira saved represents more than just economic value – it symbolizes tens of millions of Nigerians being able to invest in themselves and their personal development.”

Bridging the Digital Divide with Unprecedented Savings

For years, Opera Mini has served as the first portal to the web for many, recently celebrating a milestone of 1 billion downloads across the world. Nevertheless, the internet penetration rate stands at 55% in Nigeria, demonstrating that a significant digital divide still exists. By implementing its Africa First strategy – in which the company has pledged to invest over $100M dollars to support digitization across the continent – Opera continues to work to bridge the gap and enhance connectivity.

Opera Mini has been a key aspect of the company’s efforts. A lightweight mobile browser designed with local needs in mind through its unique data compression technology, reduces data usage by up to 90%, so 1.5GB can last up to 10 times longer on Opera Mini than when using other browsers. Opera has furthermore partnered with telco giants such as Airtel and MTN to offer free data campaigns, in which Opera Mini users can benefit from up to 1.5GB of free data every month. Over 3.5 million users have participated in the popular free data campaigns, bolstering digital inclusion across Africa.

Related News Opera launches new design with data-saving Mini update

A Single Vision: Empowering Millions

Though Opera Mini has achieved the milestone of 1 billion downloads in the Google Play Store, its success extends beyond numbers – rather, it is about the impact on individuals and communities. By providing affordable access to information, the data-saving mobile browser has enabled significant opportunity and empowerment, especially in countries where data prices are especially high. Featuring data compression technology, as well as provides PIN-protected downloads, offline access to web pages, and much more.

Download Opera Mini and experience faster, more affordable internet.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers’ unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “OPRA.” Download the Opera web browsers and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com and on X @InvestorOpera

*In 2023, Opera gave away 3,760TB (3,850,055 GB or 3,942,455,968 MB) of data through free data campaigns in Nigeria. An average retail bundle of 40MB is 50 NGN. Per MB, that is 1.25 NGN. For 3,760 TB (or 3,942,455,968), 4,928,069,960 NGN (rounded to 5B NGN).