NNPC Limited Partners with CashToken Rewards Africa to Launch the “Oleum Scratch and Win Promo” Rewards Program

19th November 2024, Lagos, Nigeria – In an exciting new partnership designed to reward loyal distributors and customers of NNPC Oleum Engine Oil, NNPC Limited has joined forces with CashToken Rewards Africa to announce the launch of the “Oleum Scratch and Win Awoof Promo”.

Starting this November, this exciting campaign provides all participants with an opportunity to win guaranteed instant cash, along with the chance to secure grand prizes ranging from ₦5,000 to ₦100 million. Additional prizes include a GAC Sedan, Tricycles, 3.0KVH generators, 12 months of health insurance, and more.

How It Works for Customers:

Customers purchasing 1-litre or 4-litre bottles of NNPC Oleum Engine Oil can scratch the reward voucher on the bottle and dial *6700*000*PIN# to activate their rewards. Every activation guarantees:

• ₦6.00 Instant cash credited to customers’ CashToken wallet.

• Entry into a weekly national consumer draw for cash prizes up to ₦100 million and other exciting items.

The accumulated instant cash rewards can be used to:

• Purchase airtime and data bundles.

• Pay utility bills, such as LCC Bills, electricity and cable TV on *6700#

• Transfer directly to bank accounts.

Campaign Duration:

The “Scratch and Win Oleum Awoof” program will run from 19th November 2024 to 5th February 2025, offering ample time for participants to benefit from the rewards.

Stella Oshorinde, Chief Commercial Officer of CashToken Rewards Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the program, describing it as a game-changer in rewarding customer loyalty during economic hardship. “This initiative allows everyday activities like servicing cars and generators to become opportunities for winning life-changing prizes, including a GAC Sedan,” she stated.

Exciting Opportunities for Distributors and Resellers:

NNPC distributors and resellers can join the program by registering and meeting sales targets based on their categories. Participants can earn CashTokens, which not only guarantee instant cash but also other exclusive rewards and provide eligibility for the weekly National consumer draws for a chance to win between ₦5,000 to ₦100 million.

Mrs. Henrietta Ogon, Partnership Driver at NNPC Limited, shared her excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the partnership’s role in fostering customer loyalty. “At NNPC Limited, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to provide value to our customers while strengthening their loyalty to our brand. The Oleum Scratch and Win Promo is a testament to our commitment to rewarding our distributors and customers in a tangible and impactful way. We believe this partnership with CashToken Rewards Africa will not only enhance our product’s reach but also bring much-needed excitement and hope to Nigerians during challenging times,” Ogon said.

Chinaenyenwa Nwokedi, Chief Marketing Officer of CashToken Rewards Africa, highlighted the program’s innovation and customer-centric approach. “With this initiative, we are transforming routine purchases into extraordinary experiences. Beyond instant cash rewards and utilities, this program allows participants to dream big and win bigger. It’s our commitment to giving back to communities in meaningful ways,” She said. Nwokedi also explained the company’s provision of customer support channels for both CashToken and NNPC LTD.

The weekly national consumer draw is broadcasted every Friday at 9 PM WAT on YouTube and AIT, offering participants the chance to see the excitement live.

For inquiries, customers can call 09077555557 or email [email protected].

Follow CashToken Rewards Africa on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for updates and announcements.

For more details, contact:

Customer Support: 09077555557 | [email protected]

Share