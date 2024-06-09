Naijabrandchick’s DSI Program Transforms Women Entrepreneurs into Industry Leaders

In an inspiring demonstration of female entrepreneurship, over 300 women have successfully completed Nelly Agbogu’s transformative Dominate Sales and Influence (DSI) program. These women, hailing from diverse industries, have undergone rigorous training to boost their business acumen, enhance their visibility, and significantly increase their sales.
Nelly Agbogu, widely known as NaijaBrandChick, is an online business influencer dedicated to empowering business owners. Through the DSI program, she provides comprehensive support and strategies to help entrepreneurs thrive in competitive markets. The program’s success is evident in the remarkable achievements of its participants, who now stand as pillars of excellence in their respective fields.
Among these outstanding businesswomen are:
Salma Muhammad Buba, owner of Shopdearsalmah, whose innovative retail approach has set new standards in the industry.
Hauwa’u Adam Abdullahi of Luciousbites.ng, renowned for her delectable culinary creations that have captivated food enthusiasts.
Cynthia Mbakwe of The Affordable Gift Shop, who has revolutionized the gifting industry with her affordable yet unique offerings.
These women represent a fraction of the trailblazers who have emerged from the DSI program, each making significant strides in sectors such as fashion, agriculture, healthcare, and education.
For instance, Yinka Adesola of Farmvilla Agro Resources Centre has become a key player in sustainable agriculture, while Dr. Akpa Chidinma Pheoby of Curvygirl Essentials (CGE Healthcare) leads the way in healthcare solutions tailored for women.
The impact of the DSI program extends beyond individual success stories. It fosters a robust community of women entrepreneurs who support and uplift each other, creating a ripple effect of empowerment and economic growth. This network, nurtured by Nelly Agbogu, is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared knowledge.
Agbogu’s passion for uplifting women in business is the driving force behind the DSI program’s success. She leverages her extensive experience and platform to provide these women with the tools they need to succeed. “Seeing these women thrive and achieve their goals is incredibly rewarding,” says Agbogu. “The DSI program is not just about sales; it’s about building a lasting impact and fostering a community of resilient, successful businesswomen.”
The graduates of the DSI program now lead by example, showing that with the right support and resources, women can dominate any industry they choose. Their stories of triumph serve as inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere, proving that success is attainable through dedication, innovation, and community support.
As these women continue to excel, they pave the way for future cohorts of the DSI program, ensuring that the legacy of empowerment and excellence continues.
Here are the list of the amazing women dominating their industry and business space:
1. Salma Muhammad Buba, Shopdearsalmah (@dearsalmahluxury)
2. Hauwa’u Adam Abdullahi, Luciousbites.ng (@luciousbites.ng)
3. Onyinyechi UKATU, Ellas hood and accessories home
4. Cynthia Mbakwe, The Affordable Gift Shop (@theaffordablegiftshop)
5. Kauthar Mansur, Manzil alwafir
6. Chioma Sandra Aghaonu, Budding Baby Store (@buddingbabystore)
7. Yinka Adesola, Farmvilla Agro Resources Centre (@farmvillaresourcecentre)
8. Agbai CHINEMEREM, Santa fair Afrique (@Santa.fair)
9. Peace Agbakwuru, Studio N’Ma
10. Faiza Muhammed, Faizziyah_stiches (@faizziyah_Stiches)
11. Gigi sarah Oduah, Salubrity food and drinks ltd
12. Ruth Oghotuama, Gen129 Natural Solution
13. Barakat Adenike Adesina, Glizt paints (@Gliztpaint)
14. Amina Mamuda Damo, Fresh Creation Foods
15. Amaechi Loretta Omijeh, Mrsothebrand
16. Akinboro Wuraola Sukurat, Agrigold Farms Nigeria Limited (@agrigoldfarmsnigeria)
17. Folasade Ajiboye, Uniqkiddies wears and Accessories
18. Dr. Akpa Chidinma Pheoby, Curvygirl Essentials (CGE HEALTHCARE)
19. Iyasere Happiness ifunanya, Ilight CT Consult Ltd
20. Doris Olawunmi, Dawrisolawholesale
21. Adedoyin Odu, My home Et al ltd
22. Faith Odion Evbuomwan, Slimmakeovers (@slimmakeovers)
23. Elizabeth, Elizabeth Michael’s Ltd (@em.leathers)
24. OSIFO ABIGAIL OMAMUZO, MerchantImportHub
25. Monica Nnoka, The MOre Coach – personal brand ; MOre-Thenticity Ltd – business name (@themorecoach/@more.thenticit)
26. Kosisochukwu jude ogboo,Mario haircare
27. Florence Omoja-Eruke, Regal Event Management
28. Blessing Adaghofua odosamamwen, Kwinnb hairpire
29. Fatima Adis Adamude, Adon_mata_collections (@adon_mata_collections)
30. Kafayat lawal, Kafis Nigeria enterprise (@Kafis_packaging)
31. Shakioye Azeezat Omotolani, Creamy Bites Yogurt (@Creamy Bites Yogurt)
32. Oluwatobi adeola Talabi, Teebeeluxuryhair
33. Eminent Augusta Ihezuo, Eminent Augusta Consult (@eminentaugusta)
34. Olanike Stella Olumorin, Nitsol Wears/ Nitsol & NJ Enterprises (@Nitsol Fashion.)
35. Hauwa ishaq Ibrahim, Jidds Apparel
36. Blessing Ajibuwa, Blessasoap (@blessasoap)
37. Awobotu Afusat adenike, Beaobabystore
38. ENNY Adekemi, G&M fashion Empire (@gm_fashionehmpire)
39. Chinwendu Ndidiamaka Okpongette, Melje Fashion Hub
40. Aliu Balikis Mojisola, buildersolutionbybeak (@Buildersolutionbybeak)
41. Harvest Tessy Jude, Kadivest clothing
42. Irene Enwereji, Erudite Migration Services LTD
43. Chisom Ezeh, The Publishing Pad (@thechisomezeh/@thepublishingpad.)
44. Dr. Uju Ugwuibe, Concierge Med Nigeria (@conciergemedicineng)
45. ODUOLA ABIMBOLA OLABIMPE, SPARKLINGTRENDS BOUTIQUE
46. Flora Udoka, Everything unorthodox
47. IGWE SAMUEL ALIBUEZE, SMITHSONITE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
48. Akindiya Omowunmi Mariam, Wearingcloud.ng (@wearingcloudfooties_backup)
49. Olagbile zainab opeyemi, Zam fashion palace (@zam_fashion_palace)
50. OMOYE OGBEWELE, Davinellaproperties (@Davinella_properties)
51. Oluwadara Ilesanmi, The Eventigo MIC Limited (@myeventigo)
52. Miepiri Okafor, PinkDaisy Kids (@pinkdaisykids)
53. Kehinde Ogundipe, Farm69.ng
54. Elendu Chinomso Roselyn, Fashion Secret NG (@fashionsecretng)
55. Elizabeth M Omoleye, Ebettz Fashion and Accessories (@ebettzfashion)
56. Mariam Arun Akuetiemhe, Ummsamiha farms Ltd (@goodnews_chicken)
57. Ijeoma, 2Groom (@2groomrings)
58. Ezekoma-Ebele, chiemela Destiny, Destypassion Collections
60. Dr Rose Azuike, Kesona Eye Centre
61. Adanna Awurum, Damsels Cosmetics (@damselscosmetics)
62. Okoli vera Ogochukwu, La’core cosmetics (@Lacorecosmeticsng)
63. Debbie Folashade Babalola, Fofashion
64. Hazeezat Akanji, Zeezaht Empire
65. Dr tejumade Adeyekun, Doctor tailor and styles
66. ALIYU FATIMA BINTA, HOUSE OF BINTY SKIN CARE
67. Mercy Akagak, Haliberrys fresh eats
68. Abisola Adesina, Bicester Jewelry
69. Elsie Ezekiel, Afripnet (@afripnet)
70. Adeyemo Hamdallah Olufolake, Rafam Food Ventures (@rafamfood)
71. Fatima Garba Ali, Teemah Skincare
72. OLANIYI OYEKUNBI ESTHER, Eden’s Naturalle Integrated Enterprises. (@edensnaturallehoney)
73. Success Peters, Masterstroke Beauty Enterprises
74. Ruth Okwuoha, Glam Et Classy
75. Chuka Chiezie, Jewel Publishers and Services
76. Hamsatu Aliyu, Yasmin Crafts
77. Adejuyigbe ADETAYO Temitayo, Tas Clothiers
78. Olasode Feyikemi, Myafrimall Logistics and Vic-Sode Ltd
79. Aderayo Adewuyi Adesina, @abi_badan
80. Mercy Adeniranye, By Bimz (@bybimz)
81. Ampitan Prevail Oluwatoni, Tripple ‘O’ Innovations (@trippleoinnovations)
82. Falansa Eniola, Zion Age
83. Yetunde Umeh, Enydar Beauty World
84. UZOR promise, Theelectricplug
85. Aishat ABIOLA, Rayours Edibles
86. Ijeoma Chinenye, Ndunaturals Hair ltd (@Ndunaturals)
87. Chizoba Kenechi Gbulie, Chef Chizzy Kitchen (@chizzysmealsandmore)
88. ANJOLAOLUWA OLADIMEJI, Aribelle Beauty Bar
89. Pamela Odogwu, PBF Accessories
90. OZIOMA OKOLIE, ADORABLE KIDDIES FOOTWEARS (@adorablekiddiesfootwearz)
91. Justina Ogar, Justyfy Clothing
92. Utonne Ekefre, Latonne Signatures
93. Nneoma Ezike, Ladies City Cosmetics
94. Ayinla Bimbo Oluwaseyifunmi, H&M Beddings And Interior Decor Ventures
95. Tobore Olumoye, Tobore Olumoye Consulting (@otoboreolumoye)
96. Okpodi joy subi, Otiz_kiddies
97. Ashley Ibrahim, Loko by Ashley
98. Olubukola Bamiduro, Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation (@karisandeleos)
99. Adeeko Rukayat, Deeko Beauty
100. Funmilayo Ajumobi, Lizmor Catering and Events Ltd
101. Asogba Habeebat Abimbola, BEEBAHFOODNSPICES
102. Abiola Tilewa, @exquisitewholesales
103. Titilope Bashir, Lingerie specialist ,thestrapspecialist (@thestrapspecialist.)
104. Awoderu FUNMILAYO, FUNMI AWO PHOTOGRAPHY
105. Layo Adelaja, Orah Africa
106. Nwafor Victor Emeka, RightTime Fabrics
107. Okuneye Aderonke, Halalcreations (@halalcreations)
108. Onwuneme Ngozi, Daniex Collections
109. Bello Azeezat, Zeempire
110. Chimera Innocent, Bizmadam Consulting (@bizmadam)
111. Nafisa Kabir Inusa, Khairan veils (@Khairan_veils)
112. OGUNWUMI OLUFEMI AYANJOKE, NEWDAYKLOTHING (@newdayklothing)
113. Ifeanyi James Ugwu, Glory to Glory Limited
114. Christianah shosanya-omiyera, 31womaneleganté
115. Aderiyike Makinde, Aderiyike
116. Zeenat Sanni-Balogun, Zamaaan_jewelry_boutique
117. Nwamba Nkem, Devdan homes ceramic tiles (@Devdan_homesceramic_tiles)
118. Treasure Ernest Iyoha, The Sales Ville Africa
119. Nneka Amobi-Ikeyi, Regy Couture Ltd.
120. CHIGOZIRIM OGBONNAYA, WeddingRingsNigeria/Wondermom world (@WeddingRingsNigeria)
121. Ebere Lucy Okafor, Bizwomen world
122. Goodness Boniface, Ehiblac
123. Salisu Zainab, Zatefashion
124. Onyinye Miriam Ulasi, Ambassadors50
125. Zainab Oladimeji-Salvador, Rahsalv Delight
126. Ofurune Olayinka Naomi, (@ycrewsignatures)
127. Oyegbile Alayo Titilope, Mannieskiddies collections
128. Binta Mustapha Ado, Maab Luxury Home (@maabluxuryhome)
129. Oluwaseyi Adebayo, Dr Seyi Absolute Wellness LTD (@drseyiwellness)
130. Ifedayo oluwafunmilayo Ruth, dannyschops (@dannys_chops)
131. Ibeakanma Ebere Glory, Yunik Crafts
132. Adaeze Jennifer Egwuh, Healthy_suppplement_store
133. FOLASHADE KOME JOY, itwoznigeria
134. Dr Yetunde Ipinlaiye Onuh, Jemsam Collections (@jemsam_collections)
135. YESIRAT ADENIKE AMUSA, YESIRAT001 COLLECTIONS (@Yesirat_001)
136. Rahila Abiodun-Oredein, Raeglobal Fashionstores
137. Sophie David oguzie,Natu&Co
138. Mirian Mbakwe, Original Gbanjo Deals
139. Annabel Bonney, Travevo Consulting Ltd
140. Akinleye Kafilat Omobolanle, Miras Stylehub
141. Nesochi Okenna, Fashion by esa or hair by esa (@hairdealby_esa)
142. Oluchi Okereke, St.luchy Nigeria limited./stluchy_fabrics
143. Florence Akinsola, Floramade Fashion
144. Bibire bright, ASOLOGE fashion house ltd
145. Muoghalu Stephanie Chinenye, Divinic Services Limited (@estate_realtors_services)
146. Nwankwo ifunanya, Gelebrity empire
147. Babarinde Rukayat Omotolani, Chica Lagos Concept (@chicalagos2)
148. Christianah shosanya-omiyera, [email protected]
149. Tina Jonathan -David, Premium fabric and clothing enterprise
150. IROHA HOPE UZOMA, HOPEKISIFASHION (luxurybyhkf_)
151. Esther Edojah, Effizy Kitchen
152. Timileyin Ibiloye, Style Grid
153. Blessing Nwangburuka, lifenuggetswithmabee (@lifenuggetswithmabee)
154. Bolanle Adebiyi, Fabric Distribution. (@ankara.com.ng @lacefabricslagos)
155. Quadri tokunbo Islamiyat, SUBTLE FABRICS LIMITED (@subtlefabrics)
156. Adaolisa Ezeokoli Miracle, CRAFT BY CHRISBEK’S
157. Itunu Nana, Blisshomestore (@Blisshomestore)
158. Oyetunji Oluwadamilola, Duvessa Fashion House
159. Muoghalu Stephanie Chinenye, Divinic Services Limited
160. Uniquelady Justina Johnson, Unique Skincare Products/ Jojo Global Build Matt Ltd
161. Aremu Olajumoke, Untaintedfood (@Untaintedfoods)
162. Adetutu Ademosu, Veintidós (@veintidosvisuals)
163. Oluwakemi Lewis, KLS Natural Beauty Bar
164. Uzoamaka Chioma Ugwunze, Posh kids’n’Accessories
165. Oko Angela Akwaji, N-Jel&B Investment Limited
166. Chika Marvellous Nwachukwu, Marvys Collections
167. Blessing Egbedi, @berezhairs
168. Omotinuola Oladeji, Tsmart Fashion (@Tsmart.official)
169. Dogbajale Zainab, OKIN catering and confectionery services
170. Gbadebo Dasola, Daisy Design Fashion World (@Daisyfashionhome)
171. Halima Abba kyari, Sparkles by limah
172. Akeju Omojadesola, RIYIKESSTORES (@Riyikesstore)
173. Oyenike Ayetoba, Nikieo couture
174. Abisola Abimbola oladapo of thrift hub
175. Karimat Omowunmi Mohammed, Clothings and more (@Clothings_and_more)
176. Nafisa kabir inusa, Khairan_veils
177. Cynthia Ijeoma Obukonise, @deevine.deals and @correctfoods.co.uk
178. Bridget Okpokoro, The Plant and Garden Services
179. Olagbile zainab opeyemi, Zamfashionpalace
180. Shahidah AbdulGhaniy Bello, Verity Grills & BBQ
181. Chantal chigere, Hairflairbeautylounge
182. Ezekoma-Ebele, Chiemela Destiny, Destypassion Collections
183. Shukurat olabisi Oyesaga, IMPORTSALE NG LIMITED
184. Hannah Nwabueze, SaveToRent
185. Ifunanya Ezeduru, Ivy’s stationery world
186. Natu Kure, Kwalisa Inc
187. Oketunji OLUDOLAPO AYOMIDE, Lykanix Logistics (@LykanixLogistics)
188. ONORIODE AUGUSTINA, Twinny’s kitchen
189. Harvest Tessy jude, Kadivest clothing
190. Ekhoeiyayi Agatha Okunorobo, DemystifyIELTS And Acadeny
191. Souad Obeng, The One-Stop Shop
192. Ayodeji Yetunde, Twenty09meals
193. Chinyere Igbokwe, Pearl’s glamour
194. Abiodun Awoniyi, @auntyruby_shop
195. Bintu Sunusi Shuaibu, Bintus Collection (@bintuscollection)
196. Nduka Joy ., NOJE CONCEPT
197. Esther Abodunrin, Ayaoba Fabrics
198. Chiamaka Martins-Ezewusi, Food & Drinks
199. Eno Ehiemere, @enoculinary
200. Funmilayo Ajumobi, Lizmor Catering and Events Ltd
201. Abimbola Oliyide, Sweet N Savy Couture
202. Rukayya Salisu Kabara, Silver Skillet Catering Services Ltd (@silverskilletfoods)
203. PAULA IHOTU EGENA, Paulashair_ng (@paulashair_ng)
204. Maureen Osazuwa, Vics Wholesome foods
205. Omolola Kolawole, Daintycosmixs
206. Salisu Zainab temitayo, Zatefashion (@zatefashion)
207. Asmau Ibrahim Nasiru, Tuhanas Enterprise
208. Owah Oluwabusayo Adedoyin, Korrect estates investment limited
209. Omotola Muritala, Shirtscolony
210. NNEKA ADEPETU, [email protected]
211. Favour Agbo, Mamaada kollectionsbackup (@mamaada.kollectionsbackup
212. Dr Yetunde Ipinlaiye Onuh, Jemsam Collections
213. Littlejohn Elizabeth, Maro1collection
214. OJINGWA MARYANN CHINWEDU, BEKLE LIFESTYLE GLOBAL LIMITED (@BEKLELIFESTYLE)
215. UJUWANNE EJEFOBIRI, @Michi Gabbi / bridal store
216. Iheanyi Eberechi precious, Ebysbloy collectionz
217. Awobotu Afusat, Beaobabystore
218. Egemole Jennifer, Royalette foods
219. Aisha Ashiru, ASAIRAZ EMPIRE
220. Mary Morka-Osadume, Moores Consulting Ltd
221. Rukayat Omeneke Fache, The Event Gods (@theeventgod)
222. Maryam Yusuf, Marvel Advisory Consulting LTD (@MarvelAdvisory)
223. ENNY SULIAT Adekemi, G&M fashion Empire
224. ODUOLA ABIMBOLA OLABIMPE, SPARKLINGTRENDS BOUTIQUE
225. Onwuneme Ngozi, Daniex Collections (@daniex_collections_fabrics)
226. ADEEKO RUKAYAT, DEEKO BEAUTY AND COSMETICS
227. Oluwaseyi olamiju, Alice&TimKiddies
228. Badmus Basheerah, Shopsheerah Enterprise
229. Chinwenwa, The Money Magnette: CULITE LTD
230. Farida Suleiman Bello, dabellfari nigeria limited (@faridasulemanbello)
231. Hazeezat Akanji, Zeezaht Empire
232. SALIU Bukola Ramat, Stayslay fashion
233. Oluremi A. Fadoju, Xclusive by Remz Ltd ( Xclusive by R)
234. Ebere Lucy Okafor, Bizwomen world
235. Amina Mamuda Damo, Fresh Creation Foods
236. Wilson chinenye chidiebere, Depeace signature and store (@Depeace_signature_and_store)
237. Awah Joyce Queen, VCEVENTS LUXURY NIG LTD
238. QUADRI TOKUNBO ISLAMIYAT, SUBTLE FABRICS LIMITED
239. Elizabeth M Omoleye, Ebettz fashion and accessories
240. Ajide-Abbas Hameedat Adebola, Meedahsews Couture (@meedahsews_rtw)
241. Adaeze Jennifer Egwuh, Healthy_supplement_store
242. Ijeoma Oraneto, Center Pocket Foods and Groceries
243. Alima Suleman Azegbeyele, Wedding Rings Nigeria Enterprise (@weddingringsng)
244. Comfort Akunwa, Sumptuous Cakes and Desserts
245. SALIU Bukola Ramat, Stayslay fashion
246. Oluwabukola olawale A, Okrika buqaizo
247. Ibeakanma Ebere Glory, Yunik Crafts Headwears
248. Ifeanyi James Ugwu, Glory to Glory Limited (@wealthyifeanyijamez)
249. Maureen Osazuwa, Vics Wholesome Foods (@Vics wholesome Foods)
250. Yetunde Umeh, Enydar Beauty World
251. Chizoba Kenechi Gbulie, Chef Chizzy Kitchen
252. Keji Olabimtan, Bizdev global Consulting
253. Nike Folagbade, Nike Folagbade International (@nikefolagbade)
254. Loola Owindy, Loolas pod company
255. Emy Harry, Giftexpresspro Services
256. Onyinye Miriam ulasi, Ambassadors50
257. Funmilola Tosan-Johnson, Funmitosan services
258. Dr Nnenna Uduka Dyke, Jot Eye Clinic
259. ONYINYE ESIMAI, GAIN GROWTH HUB LIMITED
260. Balogun Basirat, HALALSALESCHICK
261. Rahma Habib, Thiouraye Senegalese Insence
262. Tanimowo Oyeyemi, Mo’Snacks (@thechisomezeh)
263. Osamede Ogiugo, KikiRewastylez
264. Chinwenwa Eleonu, The Money Magnette – CULITE LTD
265. Adeola Adeboye, OUTLASH BRAND
266. Kuburat Bunmi Adebola, Tee’fashworld
268. Olusola Fapohunda, Reina Helen Lifestyle (@reinahelenlifestyle)
269. Damilola Oyetunji, Duvessa ventures
270. Natu Kure, Kwalisa Inc
271. Annabel Bonney, Travevo Travel migration & Real estate Consulting
272. Yemisi, ymc_collectionss (@ymc_collectionss)
273. Ruth Okwuoha, Glam Et Classy
274. Funmilayo Ajumobi, Lizmor Catering and Events Ltd
275. Halima Abba kyari, Sparkles by limah
276. Ujenyu Joy Sani, The Career Women Advancement Accelerator
277. Titilope Bashir, Thestrapspecoalist
278. Agatha Wabara, Abuja Ladies Affair
279. Funmilola Tosan-Johnson, Funmitosan services
280. Oluranti Ola, Grubs & Chops (@grubsandchops)
281. Dise Buseri,tees&Essentials (@teesandessentials)
282. Oluwaseyi Adebayo,Dr seyi, absolute wellness
283. Florence omoja-Eruke,Regal_eventmanagement(@regal_eventmanagement)
284. Ajoke Rachael Adebayo,@Rayglow_skincare
285. Ytembe Dankam,Therese (@ytembetherese)
286. Mrs. Bike Abu (Zinnia Beryl Fabrics)
287. Dr. Jennifer Chukwujekwe (Jenniez School of African Interior Design and Jenniez Design)
288. Augusta Nkanu ,MelonyPine Fruit Hub (@MelonyPineFruitHub)
289. Rahanatu Ahmad Aliyu (Turarenwuta by Ray)
290. Mojisola Aina ,Pod Chocolates (@podchocolates)
291. Abiodun Bosede Olanipon (Rhoyards Ora Cosmetics)
292. Nzubechukwu Oguejiofor (TCL Spice)
293. Ojora Josephine (Jossybel Cosmetics Lab and Academy)
294. Okeke Chetachi Ijeoma (Main Service Cargo / Colala Logistics Ltd)
295. Folashade Onifade (Melchior Fashion)
296. Faith Ikem ,Cleanse & Build Wellness (@cleanse_build.wellness)
297. Oluwatosin Esther Shokunbi (Learnguage)
298. Rachel N. Okafor ,Geoponts Properties Ltd (@geopontspropertiesltd)
299. Dr. Rita Jabin ,Riz Herbal Farm Ltd (@Askdrrita_show)
300. Ohuka Vera Amuche ,Ovacee International Limited (@ovachinwe)
301. Debbie Akindele-Ojo (Everywoman Limited)
302. Umeme Paulker Kesiye Mercy ,Umes Agro Venture (@umesagroventure_uav)
303. Precious Loko ,Zirconia Events (@zirconiaevents)
304. Omolere Oiku (Lery Hago Travels)
305. Chioma Mercy Ezelioha ,Story of Love Cosmetic / Chychido Global (@chychidoglobal)
306. Chukwu Blessing Mary ,QueenB Couture & More ( @suitsbyqueenb_)
307. Elizabeth Abasili (Afess Industrial Equipment)
308. Engr. Adeleke Gbemisola (AAA Events & Design / AAA Events Academy)
309. Chinyere Uchendu (aka Sixfiguremom) (Dynamics Virtual Assistant (Dvirtualassistant))
310. Tina Nwanya (Njetours Ltd)
311. Omolere Oiku (Lery Hago Travels)
312. Azeezat O. Sule ,The PM Academy (@the_pmacademy)
313. Olatunji Shakirat Opeyemi (Ashandy Home of Cosmetic)
314. Ada Azodo ,AjeboKids Clothing (@ajebokids_)
315. Folashade Onifade , Melchior Fashion (@melchiorfashion)
316. Agbo ENE Precious (De Flourish International Brand (St.Flourish/Flourish Business Growth Community))
317. Okeawolam Amarachi Chinonyerem (Clair Glow World)
318. Oluwatosin Chibuzo-Mbuka (ClientNiche Group)
319. Zainab A.A Ifedola (@notch_jewelries_ng)
320. Obinna Chiamaka Maryjane ,Kerenfabricstores (@kerenfabricstores)
321. Adesina Adenike (@ Curvecloset)
322. Iheoma Obasi-Nnadozie, LearnGermanwithIheoma (@LearnGermanwithIheoma)
323. Nesochi Okenna (@Fashionby_esa)
324. KEJI OLABIMTAN, HIGH PERFORMANCE COACHINGLTD/BIZDEV GLOBAL CONSULTING(@her_excellency_kejiolabimtan)
325. ADETUTU ODUFUWA/ TUTCEY (@tenderhat2)
326. Sinmisola Ishola, Shopliona Limited
327. ‘Layo Adelaja : Orah Africa
328. Angel Adebola Popoola , Pinkyblue- Icing
329 . Tara Amuta Sulaiman- the Bagpal (@mamaada.kollectionsbackup)
330. Oluyemi Onobun , Xtabel Buka
331. Oluwayomi Akinkuowo ,(@pearlweddings)
332. Ijabor ofego (@feggys_specials)
333. Joshua Ifezue (@Jofez Agro)