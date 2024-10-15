MOJEC International recognized for outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector and economic growth

MOJEC International Holdings, the largest Meter manufacturer in Sub-Sahara Africa, and a leading energy solutions provider, has been induction into the prestigious Bank of Industry (BOI) Hall of Fame.

The ceremony held last week in Lagos celebrated MOJEC’s exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s economic development, innovation, and its pivotal role in the country’s energy transformation.

In his address, the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Dr. Olasupo Olusi, praised the recipients of the award, including MOJEC International, for their unwavering commitment to integrity and enterprise. He emphasized how their efforts have culminated in significant economic development and job creation across the nation. He remarked; “These companies have not only excelled in their industries, but have also shown exemplary leadership, contributing to the growth of our economy and creating employment opportunities for countless Nigerians.”

MOJEC International Holdings has been at the forefront of advancing Nigeria’s energy sector, pioneering innovative metering technology, and powering millions of homes and businesses across the country. The BOI Hall of Fame Award, which celebrates corporate excellence and leadership, is a testament to MOJEC’s unwavering commitment to driving growth, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable energy solutions across Africa.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Mojisola Abdul; Chairman of MOJEC International Holdings, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are deeply honored by this award, which underscores the impact MOJEC has made in advancing Nigeria’s energy landscape. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and our ongoing mission to deliver cutting-edge energy solutions that empower Nigerians and fuel economic growth.”

The Bank of Industry Hall of Fame celebrates organizations that have not only contributed to Nigeria’s industrial development, but have also set benchmarks in innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility. MOJEC International Holdings joins an elite group of companies such as Emzor Pharmaceuticals, May and Baker, Lucky Fibres and Pure flower mills among others whose legacies have significantly shaped the country’s economic future.

As a leader in smart metering technology, MOJEC has revolutionized the Nigerian energy market through its smart grid solutions, ensuring improved energy efficiency and cost-saving benefits for consumers. The company’s forward-thinking approach has positioned it as a critical player in Africa’s energy transition.

The BOI Hall of Fame recognition further cements MOJEC’s position as a trailblazer in the industry, and the company remains committed to expanding its innovative energy solutions to further accelerate Africa’s growth.

MOJEC International Holdings is a diversified group of companies engaged in Agriculture, Mining, Real estate, and Renewable energy. With a focus on innovative energy solutions, including smart metering technology, MOJEC aims to enhance energy efficiency across Africa. Driven by a vision to transform the continent’s energy landscape, MOJEC consistently delivers sustainable and impactful solutions that foster growth and development.

