MKH Group unveils Stephanie Anene

MKH Properties Limited a subsidiary of the MKH Group, has unveiled Stephanie Anene, a renowned and award-winning voice-over actress, as its media representative.

Speaking at the unveiling, The Chairman of MKH Group, Dr Muibi Kehinde Hammed, of MKH Properties Limited, said “As a brand that is committed to providing value through real estate, we have taken actionable steps to communicate these values to our global audience by bringing on board Stephanie Anene as our media representative. We trust that this synergy will bring a human touch to the trail we blaze”

The signing ceremony took place at the MKH Properties head office, situated opposite VGC Estate, Lekki, Lagos State in further attendance were Bolarinde Tayo, Group Executive Director of MKH Group, Olukunle Idowu, Group Managing Director of MKH Group, Iwejuo Ugochukwu, Group Media Director, of MKH Group, and Ebitigha Adeniyi, Assistant General Manager, of MKH Properties Ltd.