LibertyPay Receives Super Agent License from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

LibertyPay, a leading financial technology company in Nigeria, is proud to announce that it has been officially granted a Super Agent License by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). As a Super Agent within the Nigerian financial ecosystem, further enhancing the company’s ability to provide innovative payment solutions to individuals and businesses across the country.

Since receiving the approval in principle from the CBN in January 2023, LibertyPay has actively developed several transformative solutions that are aligned with its mission to drive financial inclusion. These include Paybox360, LibertyLife, and Seeds and Pennies, platforms designed to address the diverse needs of the Nigerian market.

Seeds and Pennies is a platform that leverages LibertyPay’s extensive agent network to provide business support grants through onlending solutions. Using cutting-edge technology to underwrite these facilities, Seeds and Pennies reduces the rate of default significantly while increasing access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs. This platform plays a critical role in fulfilling the CBN’s financial inclusion goals, as it ensures that underserved communities can access much-needed capital with lower risk, fostering economic growth and empowering local businesses.

Additionally, LibertyLife is a comprehensive insurance platform developed in partnership with NEM Health to offer affordable and accessible health insurance solutions to individuals, families, and communities across Nigeria. It provides financial protection during medical emergencies and offers flexible coverage options, seamless online registration, and access to a wide network of healthcare providers.

Similarly, Paybox360 is an all-in-one business management platform that streamlines operations across HR management, spend management, and inventory and sales tracking. It offers real-time monitoring, automated payroll, employee benefits like rent and asset financing, and advanced inventory control. With a 99% uptime guarantee and local support, Paybox360 helps businesses increase efficiency and profitability.

This milestone further underscores LibertyPay’s commitment to financial inclusion, as the company continues to offer cash deposits, withdrawals, bill payments, and money transfers via an expanding network of agents. With the Super Agent License, LibertyPay is now equipped to deepen its reach and impact within the Nigerian financial landscape.

Oladimeji Yisa Taiwo, Director of the Payments System Management Department at CBN, emphasized in the approval letter that the license comes with stringent compliance requirements. LibertyPay is fully committed to upholding the highest standards of regulatory adherence, security, and service delivery.

What This Means for Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

The granting of this Super Agent License marks a pivotal moment not only for LibertyPay but for the Nigerian financial services industry as a whole. As a Super Agent, LibertyPay is authorized to recruit and manage a broad network of sub-agents, which will enable the deployment of financial services to previously hard-to-reach areas. This development supports the CBN’s financial inclusion strategy, helping to provide banking services to underserved communities across the country.

LibertyPay CEO’s Statement

Speaking on this significant achievement, LibertyPay CEO, Oritsetimeyin Igbene shared:

“Receiving the Super Agent License is a testament to LibertyPay’s dedication to transforming Nigeria’s financial services landscape. Since our approval in principle in January 2023, we’ve been focused on developing innovative platforms like Paybox360, LibertyLife, and Seeds and Pennies, each of which addresses key gaps in business management, healthcare inclusion, and access to finance. These platforms, combined with our Super Agent status, empower us to continue bridging the financial gap and promoting inclusion for all.”

About LibertyPay

Founded with the mission of revolutionizing payment processing in Nigeria, LibertyPay offers a comprehensive suite of digital financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), entrepreneurs, and consumers. Through cutting-edge technology and innovative services, LibertyPay has quickly become a trusted partner in digital financial transactions in Nigeria, committed to driving inclusive financial growth through accessible and efficient financial products.

For More Information:

Contact: LibertyPay Support

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.libertypayng.com

Share