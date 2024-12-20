Lagos State, IASO Medipark partner on groundbreaking ‘Lagos Medipark,’ healthcare hub for Africa

IASO Medipark Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle led by Iwosan Investments Limited has partnered with the Lagos State Government (LASG), on groundbreaking of the Lagos Medipark project.

The Lagos Medipark, which is located in the heart of Lagos on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi is a landmark Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Lagos State Government and IASO Medipark Ltd to contribute the delivery of acute healthcare services in Nigeria.

The Lagos Medipark will feature a 140-bed multi-specialist hospital, a state-of-the-art Diagnostics center, and essential support facilities, it aims to reduce the acute hospital bed shortage, improve

healthcare workforce training, and curb medical tourism. It is also a Multifunctional healthcare hub,

Integrating residential spaces, training facilities, and commercial and retail medical spaces, creating a community where people can live, work, and receive quality health care—all in one place.

With a deficit of 415,000 hospital beds, millions of Nigerians are leU without access to essential medical care when they need it most and preventable deaths from conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neonatal complications Continues to rise.

This project will be delivered by IASO Medipark Limited, promoted and led by Iwosan Investments, a Nigerian Healthcare Investment company, and owners of the Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals. IASO Medipark Ltd also has three other industry leaders, El-Alan ConstrucOon, a leading player in the ConstrucOon and Real Estate Market, Radical Technology Nigeria Ltd who delivers technology

solutions around Nigeria and Verraki Partners, business innovation consultants.

Additionally, IASO Medipark Ltd is collaborating with strategic partners, HOK International Architects, ECAD Architects, Africonsult Engineers Ltd, JNC International and Cool link Technology to deliver this strategic Initiative.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Lagos, Babajide

Sanwoolu, Governor of Lagos State said that the Lagos Medipark is poised to revolutionise healthcare system, taking it to unprecedented heights, adding that the visionary project will attract top-tier medical talent and cuttng-edge technologies, fostering dynamic collaborations between local and international experts.

“It will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, driving economic growth across the state. Moreover, it will position Lagos as a premier destination for healthcare investment and establish it as a beacon of medical excellence on the African continent. The Lagos Medipark aligns seamlessly with our administrations.

“Agenda, particularly under the “Health and Environment” pillar. It symbolizes our determination to create a healthcare system that meets global standards and responds effectively to the diverse needs of our dynamic population,” Sanwoolu said.

Also speaking at the event, Bukola Odoe, Special Adviser, Office of Public Private Partnerships, Lagos State

Government said the groundbreaking of the Lagos Medi Park project marks a significant milestone in their commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in Lagos State through innovative Public-Private

Partnerships.

Odoe said this landmark initiative, a collaboration between the IASO Consortium and the Lagos State Government, demonstrates the power of partnerships to bridge critical gaps in

healthcare infrastructure while fostering economic growth and professional development.

“MediPark, with its world-class hospital, diagnostics center, and ancillary facilities, will not only provide cu`ng-edge medical services but also create opportunities for specialised training for

our healthcare professionals. This project is a testament to Lagos State’s vision of becoming a leading hub for quality healthcare in Africa, and we are proud to champion this transformative

endeavor.”

Fola Laoye, CEO Iwosan Investments & IASO Medipark SPV, said the Lagos Medipark is set to revolutionise healthcare in Nigeria, making world-class medical care accessible and within reach of millions of people.

Laoye explained that it is not only an investment in healthcare but of the future of Lagos State, adding that the groundbreaking ceremony marks the dawn of a new era for Lagos, where cu`ng-edge healthcare meets unmatched opportunities for economic growth and social impact including job creation and medical capacity building.

“I recall the tall buildings that resided here when I was a child, we lived in Surulere and whenever we drove past the buildings here, I knew then that I was finally ‘on the Island’ and what stood out the most for me was the stained glass window in many colours which depicted a woman and a child. I believe without even realizing it, that was what drew me to be part of the Healthcare delivery system”.

Fola Adeola the Chairman of Lagos Medipark, said, “This is not the work of one entity or individual. It is a testament to shared values, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to service. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our partners, including the Lagos State Government, El-Alan Construction, Radical Technology, Verraki Partners, HOK International Architects, ECAD Architects, and others.

“Together, we are laying the foundation for a future that redefines healthcare in Nigeria. As I reflect on our journey so far, I am reminded of the profound truth that leadership is not just about setting a vision—it is about building the structures and systems that bring that vision to life. This is the essence of Lagos Medipark. It is a legacy project, a beacon of what we can achieve when we prioritize people over profits and purpose over politics,” he said.

Share