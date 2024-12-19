Lagos Realtors Stunned: Property Giant Unveils ‘Never-Before-Seen’ Healthcare Revolution

In a groundbreaking development that’s reshaping Lagos’s real estate landscape, Ragnarok Property Development Limited has introduced an unprecedented initiative that combines property success with premium healthcare benefits.

This first-of-its-kind program in Nigeria’s real estate sector has already begun attracting attention across the industry. The company is offering free HMO to performing real estate agents in the sector.

“We understand that success in real estate isn’t just about closing deals – it’s about creating an environment where our realtors can thrive both professionally and personally,” says Alex-Adedipe Adebiyi, Managing Director of Ragnarok Property Development Limited. “This HMO package represents our commitment to setting new standards in the industry.”

Speaking from the company’s headquarters in Lekki, Adebiyi explained that this initiative reflects the company’s broader vision for innovation in the real estate sector. The comprehensive Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) package stands as a testament to Ragnarok’s progressive approach to the welfare of real estate agents.

The announcement has generated considerable interest within Lagos’s real estate community, particularly among experienced realtors looking for companies that value long-term professional relationships.

“Our goal is simple – we want to work with the best and provide them with the best,” Adebiyi states. “This healthcare initiative is just the beginning of our plans to revolutionize the real estate practice in Lagos.”

Ragnarok Property Development Limited are developers of Westbury Homes, The Alverton, and Oakley Court, all located in Ibeju-Lekki.

