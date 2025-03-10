Since June 2024, JustMarkets, a globally recognized broker, has completely transformed its mobile app for traders to access markets with more ease and efficiency. Latest updates have positioned the app as a must-use platform for intuitive experience and trading on-the-go.

“Our priority is to give traders the best tools to succeed. With constant updates and new features on the horizon, our app will keep revamping to meet all the needs of modern traders,” – commented a JustMarkets representative.

Major Achievements and Milestones

Following the app update in 2024, JustMarkets faced notable growth and increased user engagement:

● More than 200,000 new downloads across iOS and Android — a 55% increase compared to the previous period (August 1, 2024 – February 10, 2025).

● 8 million sessions recorded — highlighting strong user engagement and demand for JustMarkets mobile trading solutions.

● Expanded reach among iOS and Android users, with top download regions in Malaysia, South Africa, Jordan, Singapore, Nigeria, Iraq, Egypt and the UAE.

New Features Reshaping the Trading Experience

With a strong focus on user needs, the JustMarkets team refined both iOS and Android, guaranteeing a multifunctional, inclusive, and straightforward experience for every trader.

For Android Users:

● New deposit bonus procedure to make bonus activation easier.

● Symbol mini chart on trade screen that provides instant market insights.

● Top movers & popular tab, highlighting trending assets.

● New PIN code funnel that enhances account security and accessibility.

For iOS Users:

● Top movers & popular tab — helping traders track key market trends.

● Trading operations displayed on chart for a detailed representation of trades.

● Changes for the new deposit bonus procedure to simplify its claim process.

● New PIN code funnel that ensures effortless authentication.

User Feedback and Positive Reviews

The JustMarkets app transformations have been met with positive feedback from traders, and it continues to pour in. Here are a few recent comments from the Google Play and App Store review sections:

● “It’s an amazing app!”

● “This is the best broker I have ever experienced!”

● “Been using JustMarkets since the beginning of 2024, and I’ve had no issues — deposits and withdrawals work smoothly, and the spreads are decent!”

● “Very useful, transparent, and simple.”

What’s Next for JustMarkets Mobile Trading

The JustMarkets mobile trading app is available on Google Play and App Store. Over the past months, it underwent big improvements, making the app more user-friendly, technological, and feature-rich. It all started with the introduction of In-App Trading that allowed users to trade in real time without needing external platforms. Now, traders can seize opportunities right away, keep up with market movements from any place, and enjoy other astonishing benefits the team worked on for the last 8 months.

Looking forward, JustMarkets remains committed to further enhancements. Plans for 2025 include additional trading features, expanded payment options, and even better security measures.

For more information about JustMarkets, visit the official website or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, Telegram, and LinkedIn.

