JMG Limited Brings Solar Power to CMS Bariga Primary Health Care Centre

Cross-section of personnel from JMG Ltd, Lagos State Ministry of Health and Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) at the official commissioning of the solar power system donated by JMG Limited at the Primary Health Care Centre, CMS Bariga on Monday, December 9th 2024.

On December 9th, 2024, JMG Limited, a foremost electrical and mechanical solutions provider company, proudly marked a significant milestone by commissioning a solar power system at the CMS Bariga Primary Health Care Centre in Lagos. This project is not just about powering a facility; it’s about empowering a community.

The commissioning event was graced by several esteemed VIPs, including:

Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health

Dr. Dayo Lajide, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health District 2

Hon. Zainab Kuponiyi, Vice-Chairman of Bariga Local Government

Mr. Rabi Jammal, Group General Manager, JMG Limited

Mr. Ayo Ademilua, President of the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN)

Dr. Oluwole, Medical Officer of Health (MOH), CMS Bariga

The newly installed solar power system ensures a reliable and renewable energy source, enabling the health center to deliver uninterrupted services 24/7. With almost 60 dedicated staff members on rotation, this initiative addresses the critical need for consistent electricity to support life-saving medical equipment, refrigeration for vaccines, lighting, and communication systems.

As part of JMG’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, this initiative reflects our commitment to sustainability, community well-being, and environmental stewardship. “We are not just providing energy; we are creating a legacy of hope, progress, and empowerment,” said Rabi Jammal, Group General Manager of JMG Limited, during the commissioning event.

This project is just the beginning. JMG aims to extend solar energy solutions to more health centers, reinforcing its vision of a sustainable network of health facilities across Nigeria. By reducing reliance on non-renewable energy, we’re paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future.

