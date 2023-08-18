ISN Medical partners Illumina inc. to lead wave of widespread genomic use

ISN Medical, Nigeria’s leading healthcare focused company, in partnership with Illumina inc. are championing a wave in the large-scale adoption of Genomics.

At ISN Medical, they believe that Precision Medicine will shape the future of healthcare and that Genomics is a critical component of that. Already, the benefits of genomics in clinical diagnosis, disease prevention and control, medical research, and epidemiology are being recorded around the world. ISN believes that this is just the beginning and is very excited about what the future holds for Genomics across the continent.

In collaboration with Illumina, they are hosting a first of its kind event tagged “Illumina Day

Nigeria 2023” holding on August 24, 2023, at the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) in Abuja. The event is aimed at discussing emerging trends in Genomics across

Nigeria and other parts of Africa. Topics ranging from Population Genomics to the role of Genomics in preventing disease outbreaks, as well as emerging applications such as Transcriptomics and Proteomics will be discussed.

This event has the pleasure of hosting some of the most reputable names on this subject as its keynote speakers. Prof Solomon Ofori-Acquah, the founding director of West African Genetic Medicine Centre (WAGMC), and the Director of the Ghana Genome Project will be sharing firsthand update on his experiences with the Ghana Genome Project and how Genome can help tackle Sickle Cell disease.

Prof Alash’le Abimiku, the co-founder of the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), renowned for her research interests in the epidemiological characterization of viruses and HIV disease models from selected target study populations in Nigeria to understand the pathogenesis of HIV and co-infections; and protective mechanisms through HIV vaccine research and fostering collaborations between Nigerian Researchers and their counterparts globally. She will be sharing The Essential Toolkit for setting up a Research infrastructure for Genomics.

They will be sharing the stage with distinguished delegates from the NCDC, ACEGID, NIMR, Covenant University and many more.

ISN Medical partners with world class equipment manufacturers to bring clients innovative medical diagnostic technology and is an authorized channel partner for Illumina, the leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of life science tools and integrated systems for large scale analysis of genetic variation and function.

This event is invitation only. Please contact illuminadaynigeria@isnmedical.com for more information.