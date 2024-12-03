Hilda Baci Partners with Gino To Launch Gino Peppered Chicken Seasoning Cubes.

GB Foods Nigeria, celebrated for its legacy of high-quality culinary innovations, has once again elevated Nigerian cooking with the simultaneous launch of two groundbreaking products: the Gino Peppered Chicken Seasoning Cube and the Gino Peppered Chicken Tomato Paste. Designed to capture the vibrant, smoky, and spicy essence of a beloved outdoor delicacy, these products promise to transform everyday meals into unforgettable culinary experiences.

The spectacular launch event in Lagos on November 30th, 2024, celebrated flavour and innovation. Ace comedian Bovi hosted the event, highlighting GB Foods’ commitment to delivering bold flavours that resonate deeply with Nigerian kitchens.

Ginos’ dedication to innovation and consumer satisfaction was at the heart of the launch. Vincent Egbe, Managing Director, GB Foods Nigeria, emphasised this commitment:

“At GB Foods, we combine tradition with modern convenience to create innovative products that resonate with our consumers. The Gino Peppered Chicken Seasoning Cube and Tomato Paste embody our mission to bring bold flavours and joyful cooking experiences to Nigerian kitchens.”

Hilda Baci, culinary expert and one-time Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon took centre stage to unveil the Gino Peppered Chicken seasoning cubes. The Gino Brand ambassador, Known for her passion for Nigerian cuisine, collaborated with Gino to create the seasoning cubes to elevate the cooking experience of Nigerian households. In her words,

“After over twenty-eight months of passion, countless meetings and rigorous testing, we’ve crafted something beyond my wildest dreams. Gino peppered chicken cube is a testament to Gino’s dedication to premium quality, rich aromas, and unforgettable flavours.”

Hilda described the cubes as a product that empowers cooks to infuse meals with vibrant flavour and celebration. Marking the arrival of the seasoning cubes, the event went to an all-time high with an electrifying performance from Afrobeats Legend D’banj.

The unveiling of the Gino Peppered Chicken Tomato Paste was followed immediately by an exciting performance from MI Abaga, as guests excitedly welcomed another culinary innovation. The introduction of the Gino Peppered Chicken Tomato Paste marked a significant moment, highlighting its potential to transform Nigerian meals with its bold, smoky, peppery flavour profile. Designed to elevate the taste of traditional dishes like jollof rice and chicken stew, the product promises to bring a new level of convenience and culinary delight to kitchens across the country.

The event honoured the contributions of GB Foods’ dedicated partners, with sales distributors from all 36 states and the FCT awarded at the African Royal Culinary Awards. Recipients in the Gold, Diamond, and Emerald categories were celebrated for making innovative products like Gino Tomato Mix, Gino Pepper & Onion, and the Gino Party Jollof Tomato Mix accessible to Nigerians nationwide.

The night concluded with a thrilling set by DJ Consequence, ensuring the celebration was as vibrant as the flavours being launched.

For over 20 years, GB Foods has been a trusted partner in Nigerian cooking, with innovations like Gino Tomato Mix, Gino Pepper & Onion, and Gino Party Jollof Tomato Mix. Adding the Gino Peppered Chicken Seasoning Cube and Tomato Paste to its portfolio reinforces the brand’s legacy of delivering quality and convenience to homes nationwide.

From bold jollof rice to rich pepper soup and hearty chicken stew, the Gino Peppered Chicken Seasoning Cube and Tomato Paste bring the smoky, peppery essence of outdoor delicacies to every meal, turning kitchens into hubs of celebration and joy.

Share