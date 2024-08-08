Golden Penny Soup Festival 2.0 transformed the Ibadan Recreation Club into a culinary haven on July 27th, drawing over 8,000 attendees, sponsored by Golden Penny Semovita – My Soup’s first choice. The event celebrated Nigerian cuisine with various soup stalls featuring favorites like Egusi, Banga, Ila Alasepo, and Efo Riro, all paired with Semovita.

Beyond the food, the festival offered a diverse lineup of activities. Cooking competitions and dancing contests entertained the crowds, while masterclasses led by renowned chefs Geena, Amaka, and Dee provided culinary education. A dedicated Kids’ Arena ensured fun for all ages with bouncing castles and face painting.

The event’s atmosphere was further elevated by hosts KieKie and Password, along with musical performances by Crayon and Segun Johnson. Lucky attendees won prizes including cash, kitchen appliances, and product hampers in a festive raffle draw.

With its successful second run, the Golden Penny Soup Festival has established itself as a vibrant celebration of Nigerian culinary traditions, music, and community spirit.

You can follow Golden Penny Semovita – ‘My Soup’s first choice’ on Facebook @goldenpennysemovita and @gpennyswallow on Instagram & Twitter.