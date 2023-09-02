Footstool estates limited redefines real estate development in Abuja with Its montay brand

Footstool Estates Limited, a leading real estate development company in the city of Abuja, is making waves in the industry with its innovative and customer-centric approach to providing affordable, smart, functional, and aesthetically pleasing homes. Founded by Mr. Zichat Jehu Augustine, a visionary with a background in Urban and Regional Planning, the company has quickly established itself as a major player in the real estate sector.

The name of the company, Footstool Estates Limited, represents the goal of providing a solid foundation for clients to achieve their dreams of homeownership. The flagship brand, MONTAY, derives its name from Italian and Spanish origin, meaning mountain. Although the estates are located in plain areas, they are thoughtfully situated in mountainous neighborhoods, offering scenic views and natural elements that enhance the living experience.

With four phases already underway, including MONTAY Uno and MONTAY Dos by the Airport road, and MONTAY Tres and MONTAY Cuatro in Idu, Footstool Estate Limited is committed to delivering functional and aesthetically pleasing homes at affordable rates to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

“The idea behind Footstool Estate and our MONTAY brand is to provide valuable and up-to-date comprehensive knowledge about real estate trends, market analysis, legal considerations, and international best practices to our clients,” said Mr. Zichat Jehu Augustine, the Founder and MD/CEO of Footstool Estate Limited. “We believe integrity is everything, and we strive to keep our promises of providing great homes at the best prices.”

The journey of Footstool Estates Limited began in the property business fourteen years ago, and as a corporate organization, it has been in the real estate industry for two years. During this time, Mr. Augustine and his team have learned valuable lessons, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, integrity, and strategic relationships.

One of the unique selling points of Footstool Estates Limited is its customer-centric approach. “We treat our clients like royals because indeed they are our kings and queens,” said Mr. Augustine. The company invests heavily in personal development, empowering its sales team to build strong relationships with clients and provide personalized solutions to their housing needs. Leveraging social media platforms, the company effectively promotes its properties and targets specific buying demographics.

Prospective buyers can expect meticulously prepared properties for tours. All Footstool Estates Limited lands come with the right government-approved land titles (RofO and CofO) and are well-maintained and decluttered. The estates boast proximity to major infrastructure, scenic views, and serene surroundings, making them an ideal choice for home buyers.

As Footstool Estates Limited continues to expand its offerings and cater to a broader market, the company faces the challenge of accessing more finance to take on bigger projects. However, they remain committed to overcoming this obstacle and providing their esteemed clients with dream homes in befitting and breath-taking environments.

The company assures its clients of clear and valid legal ownership of the plots of land through the allocation of Deed of Assignment and guarantees that all properties are free from encumbrances and liens, having undergone necessary zoning approvals and permits.

Looking back on the journey, Mr. Zichat Jehu Augustine expressed his desire to have been more cautious in hiring and limiting the involvement of family and friends in the firm’s operations. Nevertheless, he remains dedicated to serving clients more excellently.

