Fewchore Finance completes ₦5 Billion Commercial Paper payout

Lagos, Nigeria – Fewchore Finance is pleased to announce the successful completion of the payout for its ₦5 billion Commercial Paper Series 1 and 2. This achievement marks the successful conclusion of an initiative to support the company’s working capital and operational growth.

A RESPONSIBLE APPROACH TO FUNDRAISING

Launched earlier this year, the Commercial Paper Programme was structured in two tranches to address operational needs and engage investors seeking a secure opportunity. The successful payout reaffirms Fewchore Finance’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations transparently and responsibly.

STAYING THE COURSE IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

Despite broader economic uncertainties, the company has ensured timely repayments to its investors, demonstrating prudent financial management and a focus on maintaining trust.

Regarding this development, Adesunkanmi Balogun, Managing Director of Fewchore Finance, stated, “This payout reflects our commitment to honouring our responsibilities. We deeply appreciate our investors’ confidence in us and remain focused on continuing to deliver value through disciplined management.

REINFORCING TRUST AND RELIABILITY

Fewchore Finance views the successful completion of the Commercial Paper Programme as a significant step in its ongoing journey to build trust and reliability.

Oluwafemi Badewole, the company’s Executive Director, remarked, “We are grateful for the trust of our investors and see this milestone as an opportunity to further strengthen those relationships. Our focus remains on ensuring long-term sustainability and mutual success.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Fewchore Finance is committed to its stakeholders and to providing reliable financial solutions. As the company reflects on this achievement, it prioritizes integrity, transparency, and steady growth.

For further updates or inquiries, please visit www.fewchorefinance.com.

Fewchore Finance Communications Team: [email protected]

