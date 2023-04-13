FairMoney launches new campaign, ‘Who’s Your Guy,’ emphasizing the value of having a trustworthy financial partner

FairMoney, a leading Fintech in Nigeria, has announced the launch of its new campaign, ‘Who’s Your Guy.’ The campaign emphasizes the value of having a trustworthy financial partner and highlights FairMoney’s commitment to providing reliable financial solutions to its customers.

As the Nigerian economy continues to face challenges, FairMoney recognises the importance of a trustworthy financial partner for individuals and businesses alike. The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ campaign aims to create awareness about the importance of financial security and encourages customers to choose FairMoney as their go-to financial partner.

“We understand that the economy can be unpredictable, and that’s why we want to assure our customers that they can rely on FairMoney as their financial partner,” said Nengi Akinola, Head of Marketing and Branding at FairMoney.

“We have built our business around our customers and their needs. Our goal is to provide hassle-free financial solutions that our customers can trust.” she continued.

FairMoney offers loans ranging from ₦1,000 to ₦3 million without collateral, making it an accessible option for individuals and small businesses in need of quick cash. Additionally, the company’s interest rates are relatively low compared to other financial institutions, making it an attractive choice for those seeking affordable financial solutions.

One of FairMoney’s unique selling points is its customer-centric approach. The company is committed to providing financial solutions tailored to the needs of its customers and does not engage in loan shaming. This approach has earned the company a loyal customer base and has helped establish its reputation as a reliable provider of digital financial services in Nigeria.

The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ campaign seeks to solidify FairMoney’s position as a trusted financial partner in the eyes of the Nigerian public. The brand aims to become the go-to financial solution for Nigerians, especially for those who are unbanked or underbanked.

FairMoney’s ‘Who’s Your Guy’ campaign represents the company’s commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and customer-centric financial solutions to its customers. With its innovative approach and commitment to customer satisfaction, FairMoney is poised to continue its growth and solidify its position as a leading digital financial service provider in Nigeria.

About FairMoney

FairMoney is currently the Most downloaded fintech app in Nigeria with over 10 million downloads and the #1 digital lender in Nigeria. Our goal is to become the leading financial partner serving underserved consumers in large emerging markets. The company offers a range of digital financial products including, near-instant digital loans 24/7, investment products, savings, payments, and cards directly via its mobile app. The digital lending product offering covers loans in tenor from 15-days to 24 months to MSMEs and consumers. The end-to-end application to loan offer process takes 5 minutes and is fully digital with no physical touchpoints. The company aspires for its over 6 million digital bank users to have a wholesome banking experience from P2P transfers and lending to debit cards, current accounts, investment products amongst other products.

For more information, visit www.fairmoney.io