Emeka J Okonkwo releases a guide to investing correctly to keep a steady cash flow in Shortlets and Coliving spaces in Nigeria

You can only leverage on the cash flow that is generated from running a SHORTLET in Lagos, Commercial Real Estate Investor and Space Management Expect, Emeka J. Okonkwo advices as he believes that the Real Estate industry in Nigeria is rather too concentrated on urban areas than majorly focused on reducing the housing deficit appropriately through urbanisation of other parts of the country.

Haven invested and operated the shortlet accommodation business for about a decade, Okonkwo has a proven track record of successfully spreading and reinvesting on more Shortlets across the LEKKI axis. He recently released his in-depth theory of the Real Estate business detailing in an E Guide titled, Commercial Real Estate

Investment in Nigeria – A guide to investing correctly to keep a steady cash flow in

Shortlets and Coliving spaces. The book provides the essential components of the business and how to successfully build returns. The guide would explain and prove with numbers how you cannot record profit but still be successful in running a SHORTLET as a commercial real estate investment in Nigeria.

Okonkwo further stated that, “The Book gives a First hand in-depth step by step on how to set up a commercial real estate business.

It would further help improve the real estate industry as many people would be informed on the standards in real estate in Nigeria.

“The book should be best best deployed by using it as a guide manual so as to understand cashflow as it is the core aim of Commercial real estate.”

Book can be purchased here – E guide

His company, DIS Spaces Limited proudly runs 16 commercial facilities, spanned into 5 cities and three countries. With a wide portfolio of Commercial spaces facility management services in several locations in the Lagos Metropolis, the Company provides consumers offerings between professional and traditional residential letting and breeds creativity through its functional, innovative and flexible service offerings empowered by cutting edge technology. More about the company can be viewed on its website, Emeka DIS

The Real Estate Entrepreneur is very active on his social media platforms where he shares insights from time to time on the industry and its viable avenues;

Instagram

Emeka Okonkwo

YouTube

Mr Emeka Dis Spaces

Twitter

Emekafaya

Facebook

Emeka DIS