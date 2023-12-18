Davidorlah Farms commissions first rural water borehole project in Agoiwoye Okerigba community

Davidorlah Farms, a subsidiary of Davidorlah Nigeria Limited is an agricultural company specialising in pineapple farming, dedicated to driving pineapple production and its value chain in Nigeria, achieved a milestone on Saturday after it commissioned a solar-powered water borehole project for the Agoiwoye Okerigba community of Ogun State.

The commissioning of the first-of-its-kind water borehole project, serving as the only dependable source of drinking water for the Agoiwoye Okerigba community, brought joy to Mr. Segun Alabi, the CEO of Davidorlah Farms, the Otunba representing the Kabiesi of Agoiwoye Oba Abdul Rasak, Ebumawe of Agoiwoye Land, investors linked to the farm, distinguished guests, and the entire community.

The community regards the water borehole as a vital necessity, much needed to alleviate their daily challenges in accessing clean water, potentially prolonging lives in the process. It’s seen as a significant project that might attract more beneficial projects into the community and draw global attention to their plight, all thanks to Davidorlah Farms.

Speaking in Yoruba at the launch, Mr. Alabi appreciated the community, the traditional rulers especially the Otunba, and investors of Davidorlah Farms for their unwavering support in making this project come into reality.

Cutting the ribbons on the borehole, Honourable Prince Kaka Olusegun representing the people of Ifelodun constituency in Ijebu North Local Government at the Ogun State House of Assembly offered prayers for Mr. Alabi, his team and investors of Davidorlah Farms.

He prayed for more prosperity, protection and fullfilment of God’s plans in their lives.

“Your wealth will never run dry,” the Otunba prayed.

However, before the launch of the water borehole project, Mr. Alabi took investors and the media on a tour of the pineapple farm located within the same community. He used the tour to not only show the investors where their investment is but also help in portioning lands on the farm for them.

The CEO also answered questions as to how farming is done on the farm, the length and breadth of the farm, the safety of their investment, and their plans for the future.

The farm, which is about 50 acres or 300 plots, was more than 65 percent covered with pineapples at various stages of growth. From pineapples at the early stages of growth to those in adolescence, the farm was adorned with such beautiful scenery.

On the farm, there is ongoing construction, which the farm manager said will help improve security on the farm and bring workers closer to the site. One such construction is a farm house, which, upon completion, will serve as accommodation for staff and a secure storage space for various farm tools.

There’s a cleared path dividing the land, functioning as a road. On the other side lies a large, dense bush. Mr. Alabi mentioned plans to clear that area for farming purposes.

Added to above presentation, Mr. Alabi said that more land has been cleared waiting to be planned. While more land acquisition is ongoing awaiting clearance for pineapple farming.

Investors numbering about 15 or more were at hand to not only get a piece of their investment but also see how far the company, Davidorlah Farms, has gone with managing their investment.

“I have not done pineapple farms before,” one of the investors who prefers not to be mentioned told BusinessDay. “But I am happy for what I am seeing here.”

In an interview with BusinessDay, Mr. Alabi said what the company actually does is manage the pineapple farm for their investors and ensure returns get to them.

Regarding the business’s risks, he emphasised a minimal chance of failure, citing factors like farmer-herder conflicts and cattle consuming pineapples as virtually non-existent, as cows don’t eat pineapples.

Concerning funding, the CEO mentioned awaiting a response from the Bank of Industry for assistance, which would aid in clearance and other activities to boost productivity. Due to the delay, he indicated the need to seek additional funding from investors.

He said, “So when we are talking about challenges, the challenge is funding. We have shown you a whole lot of bush that we are clearing, and all this bush that we have been clearing, two, three years ago, by now we should have been harvesting more. The biggest challenge that we face is funding. The more funds we have, the more land will be cleared and the more pineapples we will grow.

“Yes, we have approached banks like Bank of Industry, but you know, when you are approaching banks like this, it may take years. So, we have not been able to get anything from the bank or the government.”