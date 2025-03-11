In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, Cube 65 Clinics hosted an inspiring and empowering event on March 8th, bringing women together to embrace self-care, confidence, and holistic well-being.

Themed “Timeless Beauty, Ageless Confidence”, the event underscored the importance of embracing beauty at every stage of life while prioritizing self-care and mental wellness.

As part of this special celebration, Cube 65 Clinics partnered with Women International Platform, a dynamic organization dedicated to supporting and uplifting women through education, advocacy, and empowerment initiatives. Together, they curated an experience that encouraged women to invest in both their physical and emotional well-being.

Renowned actress Beverly Osu delivered an impactful talk on mental health and self-confidence, highlighting the deep connection between inner well-being and outer beauty. She emphasized the importance of self-love, self-care, and breaking societal beauty standards.

Adding to the excitement, guests participated in an engaging trivia session, where winners were rewarded with complimentary treatments, including scaling and polishing, laser hair removal sessions, and other premium aesthetic services.

Mrs Rama Aburas , General Manager, expressed:

“At Cube 65 Clinics, we believe that beauty is more than skin deep. Our goal is to empower women to feel confident in their own skin at every stage of life. Through our partnership with Women International Platform, we are reinforcing the message that true beauty comes from self-care, confidence, and well-being.”

The event wrapped up with a networking session, exclusive dental and skincare consultations, and luxury gifts, leaving guests inspired, pampered, and empowered.

Cube 65 Clinics remains committed to helping women achieve timeless beauty and ageless confidence through innovative treatments tailored to their unique needs.

For more information about Cube 65 Clinics and its services, Visit 65 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos 08181000655

